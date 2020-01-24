OWATONNA — It has been roughly half a century since the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna had seen a renovation in its sanctuary, and after six long months the parish is on its final stretch of completing its long overdue project.
“The way I looked at it, I wanted to take some cues from the past but not replicate it,” said the Rev. John Sauer, the parish priest, as he walked through the sanctuary.
Earlier this week, the pews had been returned to the sanctuary after being completed refurbished. As volunteers worked to dust off the pews Friday morning, Father Sauer explained the fresh paint, the new art, the new carpet, and what inspired the overall vision of the renovation.
“We have a significant population of Spanish speaking members in the congregation,” Sauer explained, pointing to the Litany of the Sacred Heart painted across the top of the sanctuary walls in both English and Spanish.
The litany shows the deep reflection on the compassion, wisdom, justice, and strength of the heart of Jesus, something that Sauer said is the true spirit of the church.
“To unite it all, we have the text in Latin above the altar,” Sauer continued. “Translated it says, ‘Make our heart like your heart.’”
Though it seems that the sanctuary is perfectly placed together for the first time since moving out in July, Sauer noted that there are still some big details missing to go along with their other new elements such as the Stations of the Cross, refurbished stained glass, and new-to-them baptismal font. A new organ will be installed soon, as well as a cross that is being handcrafted in Germany that will hang above the altar.
And then there is the altar itself, one of the most prominent and important features of the Catholic sanctuary.
“For us, the altar has a lot of different significance,” Sauer shared with a smile. “It is overall a symbol for us of Christ and that Christ is the rock. It is also the table of the Lord’s Last Supper and serves as the Eucharist that links us to Christ’s early witnesses.”
The new altar for Sacred Heart will be arriving in the next couple of weeks from France, crafted out of French marble. Because of the deep significance the altar has in the Catholic church, Bishop John M. Quinn of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, which covers all of southern Minnesota, will make a visit to Sacred Heart on Feb. 16 to provide ceremonial dedication and blessing of the altar.
Relics from Saint Pacificus and Saint Bonosis that are a part of the church’s current altar will also be placed in the base of the new altar during the service.
“It was just time we do something,” Sauer said about the complete renovation of the sanctuary. “It was time to lighten up and recapture the essence of the church, and overall the people are very happy with it.”
The service with Bishop Quinn to bless the new altar will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.