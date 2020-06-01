South Central Drug Task Force agents arrested an Owatonna man last week for selling MDMA, cocaine and fentanyl after allegedly viewing the drugs on social media.
Lorenzo Markey Cook Jr., 29, was charged in Steele County District Court with second-degree MDMA sale, third-degree cocaine sale, fifth-degree fentanyl possession and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
Court documents state Cook was charged after a South Central Drug Investigation Unit agent observed a Snapchat video posted in Owatonna May 23 showing dozens of pressed MDMA or fentanyl pills in a white cardboard box. Cook was identified as manipulating the cardboard box with his hand and moving around a glass jar containing marijuana.
Cook’s Facebook page allegedly included a video he shared which showed dozens of pressed MDMA or fentanyl pills, resembling the ones in the Snapchat video.
Court documents state that after Cook was arrested, two bags containing 2.5 grams and 2.4 grams of meth were found, along with $5 bills, in line with the estimated cost of MDMA pills. A clear black plastic baggie reportedly contained 94 MDMA pills, similar to the ones in the Facebook story. A glass jar, also from the video, allegedly contained 9.6 grams of marijuana.
After refusing to cooperate in a squad car, Cook was reportedly placed in the backseat of a Sheriff’s Office squad car, and kicked the window of the vehicle several times and causing damage to its door.
Court documents state a winess admitted trying to purchase a half gram of cocaine from Cook for $40. In a search warrant of an apartment on State Avenue, agents found a clear plastic baggie containing 3.8 grams of fentanyl. A smoking device was also found, and an agent allegedly found financial papers and court documents with Cook’s name on them inside the apartment.