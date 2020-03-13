OWATONNA — If you haven’t seen it yet, in the next couple of days you should be stumbling upon a letter in your mailbox from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Data from the census will determine how much of the federal taxes that Minnesota paid will return to Minnesota to fund schools, infrastructure repairs, transportation planning, Medicare, energy assistance, and civil rights programs.
What some people may not know, however, is that the census also impacts how you are represented.
“It is very important to be counted in the census,” explained Laura Ihrke, the Steele County Auditor. “It affects a lot of different things, for example the districts and how they’re laid out.”
Census data determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the size of voting districts for state and local governments. According to the State Demographic Center, Minnesota is currently at risk of losing a Congressional seat, shrinking representation of Minnesotans in the U.S. House from eight to seven. If this happens, it would be the first loss in a half-century.
Seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are doled out based on a complicated formula tied to a state’s populations relative to other states. Despite outpacing the rest of the Midwest in population gains since 2010, Minnesota’s growth has been overshadowed by massive shifts in places like Texas and Florida, where experts are predicting that will gain three and two representatives, respectively.
If Minnesota loses its eighth seat, the congressional districts will need to be redrawn and the remaining seven representatives will each be responsible for representing a greater number of people.
Similar fears of losing a seat preceded the 2010 census, when Minnesota ultimately retained its eighth seat by just a couple of thousand people. The demographic center believes states that Minnesota appears to be more at risk than last time, with most national analyses forecasting that the state will drop a seat following the 2020 census results.
It sets the stage for a particularly contention fight over drawing the lines, potentially attracting more out-of-state interest in the upcoming state elections. The Legislature has authority over redistricting — subject to veto power from the governor — though the courts have had to make the final maps for several decades. It also means that one member of the current delegation would have to pack up their bags come 2022.
It would correspondingly impact the Electoral College, with electors being tied to the number of representatives in Congress.
According to the state-by-state populations estimates released in January by the U.S. Census Bureau and a reapportionment analysis by Electronic Data Services, a Virginia-based political consulting firm, Minnesota is expected to fall short of keeping their eighth seat by 6,740 to 21,992 people.
For this reason, along with all the other ways a census impacts how we are locally governed, Ihrke and other state officials are urging people to take part in the census.
The mailed letters were expected to first arrive by March 12, but there is also the option to fill out the household census form online at my2020census.gov. Door-knockers for the census are expected to start in June.