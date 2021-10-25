Though it may still seem like a long road ahead before construction begins to look remotely complete, the city is already taking important steps to ensure a smooth reopening of North Cedar Avenue.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting last week, the councilors unanimously approved designating the 100-300 blocks of Cedar as two-hour parking. The 100 block of West Vine Street was also approved for the same designation. Though the 200 block remains completely torn up and the 300 block is a long way from being parkable, Community Development Director Troy Klecker said it is paramount for the council to designate the parking now.
“We are at the point of the streetscape project where paving is happening and will continue for the next few weeks,” Klecker said. “We should still be able to open up the 300 and 200 [blocks] here this fall, so we will need to designate parking restrictions for when we open up.”
Currently — or more so, prior to the beginning of the construction project — the parking restrictions in the area varied from 30 minutes to two hours. Klecker said the Planning Commission, which absorbed the Downtown Parking Committee last year, were in agreement with the community development staff that two-hour parking across the board was where they wanted to begin.
“It can be temporary,” Klecker said. “But we need to designate a restriction for when we open up.”
Though the parking designation was approved, the resolution states that the 100 block of Cedar will remain with its current parking designation until demolition of the block when the streetscape project occurs next spring. The two-hour limit will go into effect on that final block once the road reopens, Klecker explained, but the council could easily alter the parking designation to something else between then and now.
Public opinion
Downtown parking has been perhaps the hottest issue tied to the streetscape project for more than a year. A handful of business owners on the 100 block were vocal about their opposition to implementing parallel parking along both sides of the streets, with Kottke Jewelers owner Matt Kottke saying it would be “very detrimental” to said businesses.
Prior to the beginning of the project, the switch from diagonal parking on the east side of Cedar to parallel parking would have lost upwards of 26 parking stalls. After reconfiguring the layout, the number was brought down to 17 stalls lost, only five of which will come from the 100 block.
Since then, the city has continued to seek out additional parking opportunities, including the recent acquisition of the current Monson Eye Care Center building on the 100 block of Vine Street, adding a minimum of 24 stalls to the public parking lot alongside that space. Klecker said they plan to look into redesigning the 24-hour lot, however, which would bring even more new spaces.
Built for pedestrians
Though there was a push for a handful of short-term parking spaces on the 100 block, where businesses such as Elwood Star Cleaners more often have “in-and-out” customers, Klecker said the long-term thought process on two-hour parking is to bring about the “boulevard feel” that will encourage people to stay downtown longer and ultimately spend more dollars in more businesses.
“The philosophy behind how the parking should be treated is that it is designed for pedestrians and will hopefully encourage customers and shoppers to go business-to-business,” Klecker said. “It will make it comfortable and ‘mall-like’ around Cedar Avenue.”
Klecker added that the two-hour parking gives visitors an opportunity to park close by and visit multiple spots without feeling rushed, but on the other hand, is not so long that employees of downtown businesses will feel compelled to park there.
Still time to change
Though some councilors expressed concern with the longer parking, and Councilor Doug Voss specifically pointed out that businesses on the 100 block requested short-term parking, Council Chair Greg Schultz said he felt testing the designation out on the 200 and 300 blocks was a good place to start.
“I think this is a good opportunity to try [two-hour parking],” Schultz said. “The consultants we had actually recommended one hour, but the commission thought two was better.”
Klecker reminded the council that it can always vote to change the designation prior to the 100 block reopening next year. Additionally, he said the council can always vote to change the parking designation on the 200 and 300 blocks as well.
“We need to get [the designation] on there, so people are not using the 300 block for eight- or 10-hour parking,” Klecker said. “We can take a longer look at it through the winter before the 100 block is completed in July of next year.”