The Steele County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place on Lemond Road in rural Steele County Thursday afternoon.
Danial Wayne Severson, of Owatonna, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to a Monday release from the Steele County Coroner’s Office. He was 35.
According to the press release, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo Air Care, North Ambulance and the Owatonna Fire Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Lemond Road at 2:55 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash.
When they arrived at the scene, first responders reportedly found the two vehicles, both with extensive damage. Both vehicles were occupied only by their drivers; one was extricated from their vehicle. Extensive life-saving measures were performed on Severson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Preliminary investigation suggests the one vehicle was traveling northbound and one was southbound when they collided head-on. The investigation is ongoing.
Severson was the father of one and was employed by Owatonna Groundmasters. Bruce Busho, former owner of Groundsmasters who hired Severson, described him as a man with a big heart who will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
“It’s a real shock to your system when things like this happen – you never get accustomed to that I don’t think,” Busho said. “Everybody is feeling really sad about the situation. Dan was very easy going, a very consciousness person, and from the time he came on to when we sold he was a very dedicated employee.”
Severson was known for his love of spending time on his motorcycle. Family members are encouraging those who attending his visitation and funeral services to bring their motorcycles if they have them.
T-shirts are currently being sold in honor of Severson, with proceeds going toward his family. Those interested can contact Danita Mayzlik via text or phone call at 507-456-2537, or they can place an order with her through a direct Facebook message.