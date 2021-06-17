It has been nearly two years since the Owatonna and Blooming Prairie Public Libraries have been able to host live programs inside their buildings, but that hasn’t kept them from getting creative to engage with the communities.
This week, the libraries hosted their second StoryWalk events featuring classic tales such as “The Gingerbread Man” and “Three Billy Goats Gruff.” The Owatonna event took place Wednesday on the West Hills Campus, drawing 118 people. The StoryWalk was then set up Thursday in Blooming Prairie with approximately 80 people participating.
Created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, the StoryWalk project is an innovative way for families to enjoy reading and being outdoors at the same time by posting pages from a children’s book along a path or trail. The program then has activities coordinating with different pages along the walk and allows kids to become fully emerged in the tale.
The first StoryWalk hosted by the libraries took place in the fall, with the Owatonna event set up at Lake Kohlmier.
Children’s Librarian Darla Lager said that despite a library’s reputation for being a quiet place to read, the StoryWalk provides something the library has been desperately missing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Doing everything virtual, we haven’t been able to get any reactions from the kids,” Lager said, missing the sounds of excited and laughing children in the library. “You just don’t get that energy from the crowd that we love.”
Lager said the library staff has been talking about bringing back an in-person story time yet this summer, but that the already-scheduled programs have already been set to be virtual. Because planning and scheduling for the summer programs has to take place in the middle of winter, Lager said they had to go the safe route and ensure they’d be able to at least provide fun, virtual programs to fit their “Tails and Tales” summer reading theme.
“We already had the zoo man who brought his snakes and lizards – all with tails – and he told us the stories about how he got them, which were the tales,” Lager said. “On June 23 we will have the National Eagle Center come, and they have tails, too!”
While the virtual programs are plenty of fun, Lager said the excitement that came with the StoryWalk is exactly what they were hoping for. On top of positive comments from the parents who brought their kids to participate, Lager said she was frequently asked when the next StoryWalk will be.
“We are talking about possibly having one at the end of the summer or sometime in the fall,” she said.
In the meantime, Lager encourages families to enroll in the summer reading program. Kids ages zero to 14 can pick up a reading log at the library. As they read this summer they will have the chance to earn books once the program ends. Lager said the library has everything from broad books to teen novels as a part of the program.