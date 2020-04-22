Longtime Waseca attorney Perry A. Berg has been disciplined by the state Supreme Court following a finding of misconduct.
Berg, a partner with Patton, Hoversten and Berg, which has offices in Waseca, Owatonna, Faribault and Janesville, was publicly reprimanded, fined $900 and placed on two years supervised probation based on his actions involving then-client Sampson Dairy Foods, according to documents filed in court Friday.
Berg’s relationship with the company, which ended its milk and dairy delivery service in September 2014, and owner Joseph Sampson began in May 2012 when Sampson asked Berg to review his company’s assets and liabilities for a potential bankruptcy filing. While Berg recommended against bankruptcy, his professional relationship with Sampson continued on and off for several years, and included a lawsuit filed by Kemps against Sampson Dairy.
An assistant director with the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, the agency charged with handling complaints against Minnesota attorneys, presented testimony from both Samson and Berg during a Jan. 20 hearing before a court-appointed referee.
Berg testified on his own behalf and presented testimony from three character witnesses. Each testified that they continued to trust Berg even after learning of the allegations against him, and pointed to his record of service in the Waseca community, including opening a sober living house to honor his late son.
In a post-hearing brief filed with the court, Berg’s attorney, Eric Cooperstein, acknowledged Berg’s missteps.
“He did not engage in any dishonest conduct or intentionally misappropriate any funds. The appropriate discipline for his misconduct is a public reprimand,” Cooperstein wrote.
The referee agreed, finding Berg charged Sampson an unreasonable fee, failed to perfect and establish attorney liens, did not notify Sampson in writing that he was withdrawing client funds from a trust account, failed to file an answer and counterclaim on a Sampson’s behalf, and failed to advise him to file the answer and counterclaim after Berg stopped representing the dairy.
As part of his probation, Berg must abide by the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct and be supervised by another attorney approved by the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.