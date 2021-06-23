The COVID-19 pandemic is “really starting to settle down” in Steele County, according to Public Health Director Amy Caron.
“For the second consecutive week in a row, we had three new positive cases each week, which is really great news for us,” Caron said Monday in her weekly COVID update on Facebook.
Steele County has had 3,979 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 16 residents have died of COVID, Caron said. Fourteen people were in isolation as of Monday due to being a positive case, which doesn't include residents quarantining because they were a close contact to a positive case.
The COVID test positivity rate for Minnesota is at 0.91%, which is the lowest it has been since the spring of 2020, Caron said.
Steele County residents should still take precautions such as staying home when sick and wearing a mask if they can’t social distance and it’s unknown if the people around them are vaccinated. Residents who have symptoms should still get tested for COVID, she said.
The number of Steele County residents older than 16 who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine increased by 1% last week. Steele County’s vaccination rate for 16 and older is just shy of 62% and Caron pointed out that the county is closing in on having a similar vaccination rate to the state, which is 66%.
About a quarter of Steele residents ages 12-15 and 43% of residents ages 16-17 have received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly half of Steele residents 18-49 and 67% of residents ages 50-64 have received at least one dose. Eighty-nine percent of Steele residents older than 65 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to MDH.
In her weekly update, Caron asked residents who haven’t been vaccinated or know people who haven’t been vaccinated to consider receiving the vaccine. Steele County Public Health is now offering all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, at its weekly vaccine clinic held every Wednesday in the Public Health parking lot.
“If we can get that number up there and get it closer to that 70%, I think we’ll be doing better than we are right now,” Caron said.
Anyone who wants to receive a vaccination at the Public Health clinic can make an appointment by visiting the Public Health page online at co.steele.mn.us or by calling 507-444-7650.