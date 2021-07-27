Supporters of the Interpretive Center at River Bend Nature Center gathered July 22 for refreshments and to be honored as Key Community Partners.
Key Community Partners are households and businesses who are the top financial supporters of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit River Bend Nature Center for the year 2020. Key Community Partners received recognition tiles for their investments in the mission of RBNC: to help people discover, enjoy, understand and preserve the incredible natural world. These are just a few of the thousands of members, donors, volunteers and program partners that, along with the staff and board, power River Bend Nature Center.
Following the Key Community Partner reception, the Annual Meeting of RBNC members was held where three new board members — Patrick Schaefer, Sarah Hammer and Nort Johnson — were elected.
Attendees were briefed on the activities of 2020 and what is coming up. Because of an increase in community donations and memberships and decisions to not hire new staff when there were voluntary resignations in 2020 combined with a 20% reduction in hours and pay for all staff from April 2020 to April 2021, RBNC is holding steady as it looks to the future and is now rebuilding staff capacity for a growing demand for programs and activities.
The Interpretive Center is open to the public from 10 a.m.- 1p.m. Fridays, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month. In addition, staff are available Mondays through Thursdays for prescheduled programs, rentals, and appointments.
For more information about the nature center or to donate, volunteer or buy tickets to its Ramble (Aug. 16-20), visit rbnc.org, email rbncinfo@rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.