After two canceled seasons, the Owatonna High School Marching Band has returned, united and stronger than ever.
Just last week, the marching band wrapped up its final performance, following a lengthy pause of multiple performance and competition opportunities. During the recent season, students grew closer together. They created a community during a period of uncertainty, forming a sense of family with one another. Beyond the music and coordination skills, students were fostering connections and positivity.
“(Marching band) was kind of like a way to connect with people that I never really met before, but I've seen around, and it was just a nice getaway from being stuck inside,” said Cora Hess, a first year member of the marching band.
The mellophone player said joining the band allowed her to bond with other players. The rising ninth grader has played her instrument for about four years.
With the knowledge that this year would certainly look different than previous years, band director Peter Guenther planned to create a meaningful experience for students. He wanted to choose an inspiring and positive theme for this season, one that would be joyful and colorful. That’s when the imagery of a phoenix rising from the ashes popped into his head.
“I thought ‘We Will Rise’ would be an appropriate theme,” he said, adding that the group could really make a statement with that theme.
After digging around in his archives, Guenther found a musical piece from "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," and figured it would be a perfect fit.
Because the band rehearsed outside and because the season started in April, there were very few COVID-19 restrictions in place. As the end of the year drew to a close, the restriction on capacity of group gatherings eased. During inclement weather, the band would safely practice COVID-19 precautions in the gym.
This year’s marching band competition rating system was different than prior years. The current festival rating system allows bands to only see their own score and not the scores of other schools. Thus, the Owatonna High School Marching Band worked throughout the season to improve their own score, rather than focusing on beating others.
“So the competition was against yourself, which I thought was particularly powerful. The only thing that you can control is yourself,” Guenther said.
Guenther believes the system encouraged a culture where students cheer for one another and ultimately propels the band forward. Hess also liked the system, adding that it emphasized the ensemble’s ability to improve its skills.
Drum major Sam Buegler agrees that the new system had its benefits, but also pointed out some elements of the old system he missed, such as large award ceremonies after every parade. Buegler, who graduated recently, has participated in marching band for the last six years, and says everyone should join marching band if they can.
“It's such a fulfilling activity because you put so much time and effort into creating a show and then getting to perform it in front of people so many times, it's so rewarding and you get to make some fantastic friends throughout it,” he said.
Hess anticipates returning to the marching band next year and sticking with it until graduates from OHS.
The band finished its season on a high note, having improved their score at each competition. Guenther noted that some of the scores the group received have been some of the best scores Owatonna High School Marching Band has received in the many years he has directed the band.
As is the tradition of the last parade, students stand at attention, together for one last time, before Guenther gives a speech reminding students just how far they’ve come. The gathering can get emotional, Hess said, recalling the memories made together. One by one the newer members fall out until just the seniors are standing there reflecting on their time in marching band.
“Then what seniors do is they take off their shoes, and leave them there because it's sort of representing that you've taken your last steps as a marching band participant and as a high schooler in general because this is the latest and the last activity which you can really do,” said Buegler.
The moment is emotional for Buegler too, after putting so much time and dedication into the activity, it’s hard to let it go. Afterward, students will usually give each other hugs, take group pictures and wish each other luck on their journey.
Guenther expressed his gratitude for all the people who have helped make this season a success.
“The parents and the support people, the people behind the scenes, and everybody that has a role have created an environment of positivity and one that we cherish,” he said.