Kurt Halverson of Owatonna had always wanted to be a Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) mentor, but between work and family, he didn’t have the time to dedicate to the program — until this past year.
Through a new program of BBBS Southern Minnesota, Halverson has connected with his Faribault Middle School “Little” during the workday. Specifically targeting eighth graders in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) programs at Faribault, Owatonna and Waseca middle schools, Bigs and Littles “meet” virtually for 30-minute sessions twice a month.
“I really enjoyed it,” Faribault Middle School eighth grader Fatuma Guhad told the Faribault School Board at its May 24 meeting. “It’s really fun. It’s kind of like having a friend, but like older than you.”
Like other BBBS programs, Bigs and Littles are matched according to a number of factors such as common interests, personality types and life outlooks. Since the purpose of AVID is to help students sharpen the skills they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond and expose them to college and career options, AVID Littles are matched, if possible, with Bigs who work in career fields they want to explore.
“When I first met my Little, I was amazed at what a great match we were,” Halverson said. “My Little loves basketball, and I don’t know much about basketball, but through our experience he’s been able to teach me more about it and what the sport means to him.”
Halverson said he’s talked with his Little about ways to apply sports skills to the classroom and life at home. Although they only met virtually throughout the school year, Halverson got to play basketball with his Little when AVID students met their Bigs in person for the first time last week.
“The other really neat thing is it’s not just about me helping him grow, but he’s also helped me to grow as well,” Halverson said. “I’m doing online classes for my bachelor’s degree, and when I was talking to him about some struggles I was having, he was able to talk me through that. And that’s so cool to have an eighth grader giving a 40-year-old advice.”
An added support
Megan Horton, community outreach coordinator for BBBS of Southern Minnesota, said the idea of matching Bigs with AVID students started during COVID-19, when mentors couldn’t meet with Littles at school. Going back to the drawing board, and considering the difficulty of finding matches for middle school students, Horton said BBBS met with AVID coordinators and teachers to find out the needs of these students.
For AVID eighth graders in particular, BBBS found out students needed more exposure to future possibilities. Many AVID students will be the first generation in their families to go to college, and some are first generation students, so their exposure to certain educational concepts may not come from home.
Another challenge particular to eighth graders is the transition from middle school to high school. Since the mentorship lasts for two years, eighth graders will reconnect with their Bigs when school resumes in the fall.
“The transition from middle school to high school can sometimes be overwhelming for students,” said Owatonna Middle School AVID teacher Mara Halverson. “[With BBBS] we are able to give students the opportunity to connect with another person in the community that may help make the transition easier with the hopes of greater academic success as they start their new journey at high school.”
Instead of relying on Bigs to create plans with their Littles, Bigs involved in the AVID program can simply go to the AVID Virtual Academy on the BBBS Southern Minnesota website and access activities and conversation prompts that help solidify a relationship. Even post pandemic, Hart said the program will continue its virtual format so it remains accessible for volunteers.
“The relationship that was formed in a lot of these matches was really impactful and went beyond that 30 minutes twice a month,” Horton said.
During an irregular school year that involved shifting education models throughout the pandemic, Faribault Middle School AVID teacher Connie Hart said any type of consistency was important to students. Meeting with a mentor biweekly was something they could count on no matter the learning format.
“Middle schoolers can have few words, but they really did appreciate that bond, just that positive adult influence in their lives,” Hart said. “A lot of them do have that at home and connect with teachers at school, but this just added a new element … I think that relationship will only increase going forward with those students."