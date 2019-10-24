OWATONNA — Halloween will be coming to town a day early this year, when youth from area churches venture out Oct. 30 seeking donations for the Steele County Food Shelf.
The annual Boo for Food drive has been going strong for more than a decade, both around Owatonna and further afield in Steele County, with a number of church youth groups going door to door collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the nonprofit.
Chris Swanson, director of middle school ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church, said his parish will be sending out nearly 100 middle and high school students into the surrounding neighborhoods.
“We’ll go door to door, if people have their lights on,” he explained. “If they won’t be home, they can leave it on their doorstep and we’ll do our best to make sure it gets [to the food shelf].”
Trinity has been participating for roughly a decade, according to Swanson, but the drive has also been getting a number of new churches involved over the years. The Catholic Youth of Owatonna started collecting food a few years ago and in 2018, the group brought in roughly 600 pounds worth of donations.
“Last year was a good year for us,” said food shelf director Nancy Ness. “They did such an outstanding job.”
Ness said one of the main benefits of Boo for Food is the variety of items it brings in, things that she may not be able to order from Channel One Regional Food Bank.
“We don’t have the ability to get the variety through them that we do through these food drives. That’s why they have become so important to us,” she explained. Among the nonperishable items at the top of her list are salt and pepper.
“Spices in general are really great things for us to get because we don’t have an opportunity to order those through our Channel One resource,” she explained.
Other specific areas of need are feminine hygiene products and personal care items.
Ness also mentioned that the food shelf has been seeing more overall use in the past few years, and that fall is an especially busy season.
“In 2016, the average number of households that came in for monthly shopping was 530. In 2019, the average number of households doing their monthly shopping was 735, which is really significant for us,” she said.
Ness attributed this growth to more people moving into the area looking for work, and noted that most people who use the food shelf do so for only a short period of time.
“We’re finding many people only shop here once or twice and then they’re able to be self-sufficient,” said Ness. “That’s what we want. We want to help people get on their feet.”
Each participating youth group will typically be covering the area around its church, whether that’s downtown Owatonna or elsewhere in Steele County.
Dan Bauer, director of youth ministry for the Catholic parishes of Owatonna, said his group would be covering about a 10-block radius around St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart in the south central part of town.
However, he noted that the Catholic Youth of Owatonna will also have a few vehicles to take kids further afield and that students would be happy to do pick-ups for parishioners who don’t live in the area.
“We could send people to their neighborhood, if they want us to collect something,” said Bauer, whose group will be out from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “That would be great.”
Residents wishing to participate should contact their area church for more information and to verify participation and collection times — these can vary by church, but will typically range from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.