A week following a fire that brought the family business to a screeching halt, Brian Seykora said he is taking some time to decide what the right direction will be moving forward.
“Almost every day I thank God for giving me the ability to be a dairy farmer – the patience, the knowledge, the physical strength,” Seykora said. “Now I am asking for direction, whether it be to rebuild or find a new home for the farm. There are plenty of options, but it takes some time to decide which one will be the right one for our family.”
On the evening of April 8, Seykora was alerted that his cattle barn was on fire while he was at his son’s varsity baseball game in Owatonna’s Dartts Park – about 20 miles away from the farm located in Litomysl. By the time Seykora arrived to the farm he said the entire cattle barn was up in flames and the entire scene could be summarized as chaos.
“When I got the call it was from one of the guys who was trying to get our animals out and I told him to just get out of there and be safe – I didn’t know what I would be coming to,” Seykora said. “There were baby calves running down the road and the fire department had just showed up when I got there, but I knew it was gone and there was no saving that structure.”
Thanks to the efforts made by friends and neighbors, Seykora said all but eight of the 57 cows made it out of the structure. Since then, another six cows have died because of complications related to smoke inhalation and Seykora has had to sell another five due to a lack of space during the relocation.
Seykora added that all of the young stock made it out of the barn OK.
According to Blooming Prairie Fire Chief Dean Naatz, firefighters battled the flames at Seykora’s farm from 7 p.m. until shortly before 3 a.m. Aside from the loss of the barn and some cattle, Seykora said the silos on the site will have to be completely torn down and siding melted off some of the outbuildings located near the barn.
“The fire department did an excellent job containing a fire of that size,” Seykora said. “All of the buildings north and west of the main barn are fine.”
Seykora has been operating his dairy farm on that site since 1998, renting and making upgrades on his own dime for 19 years. In 2017 he had the opportunity to purchase the site, which is located about a mile down the road from where he and his family live.
Though the turn of events that night was shocking enough to stop anyone dead in their tracks, Seykora didn’t have the option to push pause. Because dairy cattle need to be milked twice a day, Seykora immediately had to begin the transition of relocating his cows to a farm that had the equipment and availability to take them in. While his father was able to take some of the animals at the farm Seykora himself grew up on, the rest of the cows were taken in by Glen Johnson and Deb McDermott at their farm near Claremont.
“I didn’t even contact them, someone else did,” Seykora said, adding that it quite literally took a village to relocate the cattle. “I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say almost 200 people were there helping.”
The help that night was just the beginning that Seykora and his family felt in the aftermath of the fire. A few days later, a GoFundMe was created to help offset whatever costs insurance won’t cover as the family decides what to do next with their farm.
More than $40,000 was raised within the first week.
“We’re just at a loss for words – I don’t know how we can thank those people, it’s just simply amazing,” Seykora said. “As a family we’re just doing our job and trying to do it the right way – we’re not trying to impress anybody. But apparently we have helped enough people along the way when we needed to – and we will continue to do it – that they decided to pay it forward to us.”
Though Seykora said they are still very much in the preliminary stage of processing the fire and figuring out if they will rebuild, relocate or have to reconfigure how exactly their dairy farm will look, it is no question that they will indeed continue to farm.
“Farming is in my blood – I put my heart and soul into this,” Seykora said, holding back emotions. Growing up on a dairy farm, Seykora decided to embark on his own in 1998 when Kevin Spindler was selling his dairy herd. From there, Seykora said he rented buildings and machinery until he was able to make his own purchases, eventually building his business into being a top production farm in the state for a number of years.
“I built this from the ground up from scratch,” Seykora said. “When things slowed down a little bit on Sunday afternoon it was the first time my wife and I were alone – that’s when it really set in that the dairy operation we had is gone. I emotionally broke down, but then it was back to chores on Sunday night.”
Aside from his own financial loss, Seykora said he is worried about the impact it is going to have on others. Between the local feed mill he purchased his feed from, the hardware store in Blooming Prairie, and all his employees, Seykora said he can’t help but think about the trickle effect the fire will have.
For now, however, Seykora said his plan is to keep moving forward.
“Life doesn’t stop and you have to keep going,” Seykora said. “That’s really what is getting us through.”