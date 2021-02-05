A glance into the sky on Friday morning revealed an interesting circle of light around the sun as it rose for the day.
Near the horizon, an atmospheric optical phenomenon formed known as sun dogs.
A sun dog is a patch of sunlight seen on either or both sides of the sun. Sun dogs form when there are ice crystals in the air and sunlight shines through them and gets refracted or bent, not to be confused with the term "reflected."
“When that happens, the colors of the white light from the sun form that sun dog appearance, it’s almost similar to how a rainbow looks,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob Beitlich said.
The ice crystals' shape like a hexagonal plate works as prisms bending the light at a minimum of 22 degrees and refract the light outward to the left and/or right depending on where the ice crystals are present. Red light is deviated the least due to its longer wavelength, and thus creates the sun dog’s inner red edge.
While sun dogs aren’t rare, there needs to be specific conditions in order for them to appear.
“It's just a matter of you being in the right place where the ice crystals are between you and the sun,” Beitlich said.
Friday’s sun dogs appeared near the horizon and lower in the atmosphere, which can happen in colder climates similar to the temperatures Minnesota is currently seeing. However, sun dogs can occur regardless of the season.
“You can see them in the summertime with the high cirrus clouds because those are actually made of ice crystals too. They're so high up in the atmosphere, cold enough for ice up there so (sun dogs) can be year round,” Beitlich said.
Beitlich notes that the region is looking to have a long stretch of cold weather lasting through the next several days and possibly to next weekend. Temperatures and wind chill will be below zero for most of that time. While it’s going to be a dry forecast without the slippery roads, Beitlich reminds residents to bundle up when going outside and traveling.
“We still encourage people to pack a jacket, hat, gloves, boots with them when they travel just in case something were to happen and their (vehicle) were to break down. Charge your cell phone, something simple like that, where if you got stranded, you won't be stuck out in the cold for long," Beitlich said.
While some people may not be fans of the projected cold weather, it may offer up another opportunity to spot a sun dog.