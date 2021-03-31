Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are in full swing in the state, Owatonna school officials are shifting their attention to future planning following a year operating in reactive mode.
The district has begun its strategic planning, Superintendent Jeff Elstad told the school board Monday. About 50 people composed of staff and community members are involved in the process.
To begin the planning procedure, the group created a “story wall,” taking a closer look at where the district has been, where it is now and where stakeholders hope to see it move in the future. Many voices and perspectives have molded the district over the last 40 years, according to Elstad.
“It’s an effort to really look at our strategic plan the way we have it right now, but it’s looking at what is the desired daily experience of our students and how do we use history to help teach us about what our students and community really need,” Elstad said.
The plan will come to a head with work the school board will be doing this summer, as school board members analyze data and fine tune the strategic road map. Plans will be finalized by August.
“Certainly you’ll help me to operationalize what it is that you’re expecting as a board, what is the strategy moving forward and how do we make that come to life as an operation strategy,” Elstad said.
Owatonna superintendent to keep tabs on legislative session
Elstad will continue to monitor the current legislative session for relevant bills. However, he pointed out that the deadline for new bills to be presented to the education committees in both legislative bodies was March 12. The Legislature is currently on break until after Easter.
“We have been hopeful in passing before this break some sort of funding source for us to continue and enhance our summer opportunities for students that helps us address the time loss that we’ve had with students. I will not say learning loss because our students are still learning, but the time we’ve lost. This could help us in the summer in particular with some different enrichment opportunities for our students,” Elstad said.
According to Elstad, the House passed some funding for schools under House File 1064 and it would provide about $104 million in funding for the state’s public schools to access.
“The Senate did not take up that same package,” Elstad said. “I fear it unlikely now that the Senate will pick this up when they first come back. My biggest hesitation is that we may find out about summer programming on May 15, which is about three months too late, because trying to organize that and get students to come in and transportation. We needed to happen now, so I’m fearful about what that might look like.”
Despite this challenge, Elstad said school officials will find ways to offer summer opportunities to students. Community education staff and Michelle Krell, director of teaching and learning, as well as her staff, have been working on summer programming plans.
Elstad provided additional testimony last week regarding House File 292, which would allow school boards to approve already existing operating levies without having to go out to ask voters for a renewal, according to his administrative report. In February, Elstad testified in favor of the proposed changes at a House hearing, sharing the district’s experience in regards to its referendum questions last November.
The proposed bill would give school board members the same rights as their fellow elected city and county counterparts to make decisions regarding renewal of the current operating levy after a public hearing. Currently, school districts are limited in the amount for which they are allowed to levy. If a district needs to levy higher, they use the referendum revenue program. That levy then lasts for a determined amount of time and then the district must go back to the voters for renewal.
Elstad said he believes the bill has support on both sides of the aisle. Additionally, Elstad is providing additional testimony on a bill for operating levy equity funding, according to his administrative report. This bill would help alleviate the tax impact of the district’s current levy on local taxpayers.