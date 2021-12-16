A Kasson man and a Rochester woman are facing criminal charges after an alleged shoplifting incident uncovered a potential DWI earlier this month.
Chadd Alfred Mayer, 55, was charged on Dec. 8 in Steele County District Court with felony DWI for refusing to submit to a chemical test. He is also facing gross misdemeanor charges for fifth-degree drug possession, aiding and abetting of theft, driving after cancellation and intent to escape tax payment on a motor vehicle. Additionally, he was charged with altering/defacing a motor vehicle registration certificate or license plate, failing to deliver a certificate of title and an open bottle violation, all misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Dec. 6 and began at an Owatonna business.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified by a local business' loss prevention staff of a female who had removed the packaging and security device from a tool set and put it in her purse. When police arrived to the store, the staff pointed at a vehicle driving through the parking as the one the female reportedly had gotten in to. The license plate on the vehicle came back as belonging to a different vehicle, according to court documents.
A male driver, identified as Mayer, exited the vehicle and was approached by police, according to the report. Mayer allegedly gave multiple convicting conflicting statements about why the vehicle had the wrong license plate on it. Mayer also reportedly admitted drinking from a bottle of vodka under the driver's seat and that he would likely test positive for cocaine.
A female passenger identified as Wendy Jo Ricter, 41, was read her Miranda Rights and detained by police, according to the complaint. Ricter allegedly told police Mayer picked her up from Rochester and told her how to get security devices off products to steal. She reportedly admitted to stealing a tool set from the business, which loss prevention reported to be valued at approximately $700.
A vehicle search located three glass pipes with burnt residue that tested presumptive positive for cocaine, a lithium battery commonly used as a theft-assisting device and a bottle of vodka, according to the report.
Police reported Mayer to allegedly have bloodshot and watery eyes, an inability to stand still and the odor of alcohol emitting from his person. He was given the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he reportedly failed. A Preliminary Breath Test recorded a 0.034 BAC, according to court records.
A search warrant was signed by Judge Karen Duncan to collect a blood draw or urine test, but Mayer allegedly refused to comply with either.
Mayer was previously convicted of first-degree DWI in 2013 in Olmsted County. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Ricter was charged on Dec. 9 in Steele County District Court with a gross misdemeanor theft charge in relation to this incident. Her first court appearance is Feb. 7.