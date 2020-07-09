For Jim Barnes, the new interim executive director for the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, his daughters’ exit from ECFE in Owatonna served as a turning point for his interest in educating families.
While his daughters furthered their education as kindergartners, Barnes realized he, as a parent, wanted more support.
“Once [children] hit kindergarten, there’s nowhere for parents to really go at that point,” said Barnes. With a laugh, he added, “But the problems don’t go away; they just get bigger.”
Barnes’ former boss, Brad Haugen, told him about a nonprofit called the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity (ECCFU). Located in Owatonna, ECCFU serves Dodge, Waseca, Rice, Steele and Freeborn counties and provides in-home mentoring, support and resources for parents so they can give their best to their children. The nonprofit organization uses a specific technique, the National Exchange Club Parent Mentor Model, that has been proven to prevent child abuse.
Haugen served on the board, and eventually, Barnes joined the board as well.
Another turning point happened for Barnes this year, when former ECCFU Executive Director Annette Duncan resigned from her role and accepted a job as president of Steele County United Way. Needing an interim executive director to step in, the board asked Barnes to fill the vacancy for the time being.
“He’s serving in the role, and he’s done a great job so far,” said Haugen. “… He’s excited about it, too, which is good to have someone looking at it as an opportunity … It’s good for us and good for him, for now, and we’ll see where it goes long term.”
Barnes has a degrees in accounting and business finance as well as experience with nonprofits. He’s also served on the school boards for CHOICE Technical Academy in Owatonna and DREAM Technical Academy in Willmar for the past four years.
As a board member for ECCFU, Barnes has been involved in some decision making and the organization’s transition into a new building. He’s helped with fundraising through the nonprofit’s annual golf tournament at the Owatonna Country Club and others.
Barnes said one of his goals with ECCFU is to simply “keep it going.” Duncan, he said, was such a driving force behind ECCFU that her departure was unexpected. He aims to provide stability, secure more funding and grants, and recruit parent mentors for a new cohort to begin later this month — as well as parents who want to be mentored.
Those interested in being parent mentors need to complete background checks and have a desire to help others. Grandparents can be mentors, said Barnes, or anyone with experience with children. Mentors undergo a 10-week training so ECCFU can pair them with a family that may need help. One mentor/mentee 10-week session concludes next week, and the next will start later this month if the need is there.
Other ECCFU offerings, like parent support groups, are Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via online portal. Similar to ECFE, Barnes said these sessions are designed for parents of teenagers, and staff member Ann Gettis offers tips and strategies for parents to connect with their teens. Anyone from the five-county area may participate in these groups.
“I really support what the organization is trying to do in the counties of southern Minnesota,” said Barnes. “I’m very appreciative to the board for giving me this opportunity to be the interim director.”