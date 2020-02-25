OWATONNA — Keeping to its original promise of opening before the end of the month, Dollar General in downtown Owatonna is officially open.
The chain’s newest store at 205 Oak Avenue North took roughly four months to get up and operational after the previous occupants of the building moved out in October. In August, Family Video announced that it would be closing up its Owatonna location, ending an eight-year business with the community. Total Wireless and Sun Rise Grill and Halal Market — additional businesses that operated in the same building — also closed following the video store’s departure.
In the same announcement, Family Video stated that Dollar General had signed a lease deal with the video store’s parent company to operate within the space. After the building was completely stripped of any and all evidence of the former businesses, work immediately began to paint, refurbish, and stock the dollar store.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise, and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General in downtown Owatonna will celebrate the stores official grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
According to a Dollar General spokesperson, Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, and health/beauty products. The store’s layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers, the spokesperson added. Seasonal products will be displayed in the center of the store, departments have visible signage, and coolers are located at the front of the store.
Traditionally, Dollar General stores employ about six to 10 people, depending on the need. Applications are still be accepted for the Owatonna location and can be located at dollargeneral.com/careers.
Dollar General is the second chain to open in downtown Owatonna this month. A new Kwik Trip location opened on Feb. 20 in the former Sterling Drug building along Hoffman Drive. The convenience store is attached to the Sterling Pharmacy that remained open through the transition and also supports a full-service liquor store.
The hours of operation for Dollar General are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., open daily.