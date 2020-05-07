Public speaking isn’t something that came easy to high school senior Vanessa Boyum — yet somehow, she found herself on stage last fall, addressing over a hundred of her peers from across the state about her experience as a student at the Owatonna Alternative Learning Center.
She was one of a number of students seeking election as a state officer for the Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs’ STARS organization. An acronym for “success, teamwork, achievement, recognition and self-esteem,” there are MAAP STARS groups in alternative learning settings across the state, providing leadership training and volunteer opportunities for participants.
Boyum initially joined the local chapter as a junior at the ALC, drawn to it because of the multiple statewide conferences where participants can meet other students from across Minnesota while participating in public speaking competitions, mock interviews and problem-solving exercises.
“She attended the spring conference last year, and decided to enter the public speaking competition then,” said Ray Ostfeld, math teacher and MAAP STARS advisor at the ALC. “It was outside of her comfort zone, but she wanted to try it. When this year came along, I approached her and said, ‘Would you be interested in running for state officer? I think you’d be really good at it.’”
Although Boyum had some practice under her belt, she said running for office was another challenge and a way for her to further push herself out of her shell.
“In the past, I was always shy. I didn’t reach out to people, but I told myself, ‘This year, I want to make friends. I want to put myself out there,’” she added. “I wanted a learning experience, and I wanted a challenge.”
In her address to those gathered at this year’s fall leadership conference, Boyum shared a little about herself — including the reasons why she wanted to be an officer. In addition to using it as an opportunity to grow, Boyum said she wanted to raise awareness about alternative education programs across the state.
“They get a bad reputation, and there’s a stigma against the students that go there. We have a choice to go and we enjoy going,” she said. “In our opinion, it’s better than a regular school.”
Ultimately, Boyum was one of five students elected from alternative education programs across Minnesota, voted by her peers at the same conference. Throughout the past year, she has been able to use the platform to raise awareness about alternative learning programs and the MAAP STARS organization.
After an overnight training in the Twin Cities, where the group set goals for the year and got matching professional attire, Boyum spent her senior year taking what she’d learned and applying it to conversations with both state legislators and her peers at the ALC.
Advocating for alternative programs
One of the biggest annual events for MAAP STARS students is Legislative Day, which took place this year in mid-February. An opportunity for teens to meet with their legislators and share their stories, Boyum said the gathering was also a chance to promote alternative education and of the MAAP STARS program.
“It’s an opportunity for students to go up and talk to legislators about some of the needs and some of the issues in alternative education,” added Ostfeld. “We’re trying to talk about what we do, give our students an opportunity to meet some of the decision-makers.”
Boyum added that she also discussed the benefits of the MAAP STARS program itself, seeking legislators’ help in getting a chapter of the organization into every alternative education setting in Minnesota. In Owatonna, Ostfeld added, funding for the group comes primarily from the 761 Foundation, a nonprofit that helps provide funding for district programming.
Through the speeches she’s given and the conversations she’s had with lawmakers, Boyum said she’s really developed her communication skills — something she had hoped to do in first joining the program. Apart from talking with legislators and MAAP STARS organizers, she added that the experience has also trickled down into her day-to-day life at the ALC.
“If people come up to me now, I’m more open to having a conversation with them and trying to actually talk, instead of shutting down,” she said. “With new students, I’ve been more open to going up and talking to them.”
Talking with newcomers to the ALC was a way Boyum saw to try and make everyone feel welcome — replicating one of the things she likes best about the school. It was also a way to meet one of the goals set by this year’s officers — raising awareness about bullying. While an anti-bullying talk they were set to give was cancelled due to the pandemic, she said she’s tried to bring this awareness to the ALC by reaching out to others and starting conversations with peers.
“All of the officers had gone through bullying and bonded through that, so we made a goal to raise awareness about it,” she added. “At the ALC in general, it’s an anti-bullying zone.”
‘She’s that rare unicorn’
With enrollment that hovers around 90 students in ninth through 12th grade, Boyum said the size of the ALC likely has something to do with the welcoming environment. In her time at the school, Boyum also worked closely with educational assistant Sherry Baker to found the school’s Hippocampus Club, which gives students a creative outlet for documenting their experiences.
“It’s an after-school club where we scrapbook and use mixed media. Basically, the idea is to help students celebrate their everyday life,” said Baker. “[Boyum] was very instrumental in helping me get that going in year one, and she’s incredibly creative.”
Baker also helped Boyum with her election speech last fall before the leadership conference. While they went over some slight grammatical changes and practiced the presentation, Baker said the words were all Boyum's.
“She’s years ahead of her time as a teenager. She writes in an authentic voice and she’s very confident in her writing,” said Baker. “ She’s that rare unicorn where she knows who she is, and the more she works in this capacity, the more she’s confident in who she is and how what she has to say impacts others.”
Since the fall, Baker said she’s seen Boyum continue to grow through her senior year and through her role in the MAAP STARS program. Ostfeld agrees, also recalling how hard Boyum worked on her election address — pacing around the conference, running through it a final few times before going up on stage.
“I’ve had the opportunity to listen to students give their initial speech in October, and then see when they get to the end of the year how they’ve evolved. To a number, they’re all much more confident speakers and much more able to spontaneously answer questions,” he said. “She’s just been a leader in the school, and she’s evolved tremendously as a student as well.”
While this year’s spring conference was cancelled due to the pandemic, Boyum said she’s keeping in touch with the other officers remotely — looking ahead to a relaxing summer and then starting cosmetology school next year.
“Her creativity, her honesty, her leadership skills,” said Baker, “they’re all going to lead her far into the future.”