Planning is not something Brian Kuehn does when it comes to making art. Instead, he calls his process dialoguing.
“Dialoguing to me means what comes to mind when I look at what I have. All the while using curiosity to find balance, harmony and connections,” Kuehn wrote in his artist statement.
Kuehn exhibits his work in a new exhibition, appropriately titled “Balance, Harmony, Connection” at the Owatonna Arts Center gallery. The exhibition opens Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 27. It will include a variety of mediums with many works incorporating mixed media, including modified wheel throws and hand sculpted clay pieces with other media embellishments attached.
Unlike some artists who meticulously plan and sketch out an idea before they start, Kuehn takes a more unique approach. Often he will begin a piece without any idea of what the end product will look like.
“It's all about not having any preconceived ideas before I start,” Kuehn said. “Just working with putting something down and then falling back on my many years of experience to find harmony, to find balance and then connections with the lines, the shapes and the imagery.”
He begins his work by simply making a mark on the surface, putting a color on the page or forming a shape in the material, that is when the dialoging process begins.
“The minute you make a mark is when your brain starts to think,” he said. “I'll argue with anybody that our brains aren't that sophisticated to think of these images before you start, you have to learn how to allow it to happen, you have to let go of control.”
Maintaining an eye for balance, Kuehn continues to work, often asking himself questions such as, ‘does this piece work?’ and ‘do the images and materials feel right together?’ When they do, he knows to stop, the piece is finished. Finally, he connects the piece together by giving it a fitting title. This often forces him to think about things that he had not thought of prior to starting the piece. Kuehn draws inspiration from human beings and nature, adding the imagery in both subtle and pronounced ways.
Kuehn has been doing art for as long as he can remember and turned his passion for art into a career as an art teacher at Owatonna High School. He has been exploring dialoguing and avoiding preconceived ideas in his artwork for the past 10 years.
“I think when you make art and you make a lot of art, you're really learning about yourself,” Kuehn said. “I suppose people who write books and journal in that way or play music they kind of eventually gravitate to a narrative that they are connected to.”
Many of his works in the exhibition are pieces made at the high school in the last four or five years, often in the presence of his students. After presenting an assignment to his class, he works on the side, teaching his students how he approaches his work and encourages dialogue with his students.
Kuehn says he will have some works for sale at the show, but notes he does art for the enjoyment of creating and not for the money. Proceeds from the sales will go to the arts center and to the food shelf, according to Kuehn.