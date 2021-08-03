Three well-known names in the Steele County community are set to be immortalized at the fair.
The Livestock Hall of Fame will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the show arena at the Steele County Free Fair. Inducted and honored will be Glen Johnson and Deb McDermott-Johnson and Richard Steinberg.
Johnson and McDermott-Johnson founded “Cow Camp” for Steele County youth through a community education program. They have also served as members and supporters of the Steele County American Dairy Association and the Steele County Dairy Herd Improvement Association. They hosted June Dairy Month “Breakfast on the Farm” multiple times.
McDermott-Johnson has also served as director of community education for Owatonna Public Schools, and as secretary for the Minnesota Brown Swiss Breeders Association, where she was instrumental in bringing the national convention to Steele County.
Steinberg was a founding member of the Owatonna Rabbit Club. He served as president, vice president, secretary/treasurer and show superintendent. He was responsible for numerous state conventions and served as superintendent of the rabbit shows that were hosted in Owatonna.
Steinberg is currently a member of and has served as the president for the Rochester Area Rabbit Club.
Steele County Free Fair to put up musical acts, old and new
The Steele County Free Fair has several new musical groups playing at the Fair Square plus some the community has not seen in a while.
Many of the bands include musicians from Steele County such as the Owatonna Community Band which will be performing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, the Fabulous Love Handles will perform at 7:30 p.m.
The Shasta Kings, with Owatonna’s Scott Rogness, will kick off Wednesday's musical entertainment at 11 a.m. followed by Deb Anthony at 1:30 p.m. The Most Interesting Band in the World kicks off the evening entertainment at 5:15 p.m. and the Tim Sigler Band finishes it at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Ray Sands returns to the Fair Square Stage at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Leon Olson Band at 3 p.m., offering some golden oldies. Thursday evening, the Dee Miller band will perform some blues and blues rock at 5:15 p.m. and the Whitesidewalls will close out the day at 8 p.m.
The Dan Stursa band takes the stage at noon on Friday, followed by the Fender Bender band at 2:45 p.m. Just Friends at 6 p.m. and Walter’s Wheelhouse, with Janelle Prokopec Kendall, will round out the day at 7:30 p.m.
The United Prairie stage welcomes back Jake Nelson at noon Saturday, and at 2:45 p.m. blues singer-songwriter Scottie Miller and The Scottie Miller Band will take the stage. Saturday evening, Transit Authority, an eight-member ensemble that creates an accurate musical salute to Chicago, will perform at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday at 12:15 p.m. will be the Tai Kwon Do demonstration followed by Mason Dixon Line at 1:15 p.m. and Branded at 4 p.m. The Fair Square ends the day at 7 p.m. with the introduction of the Owatonna High School Cheerleaders and the Owatonna 2021 Football Team.
Entertainment schedules for all venues are available on the Steele County Free Fair website at scff.org, and at many stores and businesses throughout Steele County.