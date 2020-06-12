Admirers of Lynette Yencho’s ceiling mural at the Owatonna Arts Center will now have the opportunity to bid on her work, while donating money to the rebuilding of businesses along Minneapolis’ Lake Street corridor, many destroyed or severely damaged during protests that followed the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
Anyone who has walked through the center’s library room is likely familiar with the expansive, lifelike painting stretching down from its ceiling — however, for an online auction later this month, Yencho has gone significantly smaller.
Up for bid will be a 10- by 12-inch canvas filled to the brim with a vibrant, bright blue painted dragon poking out of an autumnal forest. The piece is one of roughly 75 works which will be for sale during a virtual auction, running for four days from June 25 to 28.
The event is organized by Edina-based nonprofit Inclusivi-tee, a public benefit corporation that has been working with artists since 2017 to design clothing, bags and other accessories with 50% of proceeds donated to charity. Yencho first got involved with Inclusivi-tee when she heard its founder, Lori Myren-Manbeck, on the radio.
“I reached out, it must have been two years ago,” recalled the Owatonna-based artist. “I just heard her idea, and thought it was a good one.”
Initially, the “Artists Who Share” auction was planned as a way to raise money for coronavirus recovery efforts. Then, following Floyd’s death, the focus shifted.
“We live here, and we felt like we couldn’t not address it … the auction shifted so that the focus is on recovery from the murder and helping the community build,” said Myren-Manbeck. “Twenty-five percent of the money raised will go toward the artists and 75% will go toward the Lake Street Council and then two smaller nonprofits.”
Currently, she added that there are just over 50 artists on board to donate a piece of art. While many are based out of Minnesota, a number are also contributing work from across the U.S. and even the world. Initially, participants were all going to be asked to design a canvas square similar in size to Yencho’s, with snaps on the back.
These removable swatches were designed by Inclusivi-tee with the idea that they could be snapped and swapped around on jackets or bags, making for a more sustainable way of changing up a wardrobe. Once more artists started expressing interest and the event grew, Myren-Manbeck said she decided to just ask participants what they wanted to contribute.
“We also have original pieces of art that are 24- by 24-inches. We have several large, framed photographs,” she added. “We have one ceramic piece, and a bunch of those canvas panels decorated in all sorts of ways — including needlework, quilting and painting.”
Another piece of the auction that came together earlier this week, according to Myren-Manbeck, is the inclusion of art donated by Floyd’s family. She added that relatives had had a significant amount of work given them in the wake of his death — proceeds from those donations will go back to the family. Additionally, Myren-Manbeck said 1-Love/1-Mission — a Minneapolis-based nonprofit focused on homelessness — has been working with the family and joined the auction team.
Myren-Manbeck added that work in the auction is valued at $40 to in the thousands. She said bidding will start for the less expensive pieces at around $15. She added that Yencho’s piece will be framed for sale, putting the dragon behind glass.
Of the inspiration for her work, Yencho said she tends to draw a lot of dragons. In addition to being an interesting form to work with, she said there’s typically a lot of interest in the imagery and she hopes it will do well and bring money in for the auction.
“You never know about these things, but dragons usually do have an audience … I figured maybe this would give Lori a boost,” she said. “I like to paint them — to me, they’re almost like a suggestion or a metaphor that goes with something else in a story, good or bad.”
Yencho added that she also has a personal affinity for dragons, joking that friends even used to call her “dragon lady,” “because I’m hopelessly harmless,” she laughed.
Starting later this month, the auction will run for four days on Inclusivi-tee’s website, inclusivi-tee.com, structured in large part like a silent auction. Participants can view a digital program that shows the items, their value, artist and medium. She said pieces will be up for bidding throughout the entire course of the event, giving people plenty of time to check back in and try to edge out other high bidders, if they’d like.
“We’re also planning to have a live auction on Sunday, June 28. We don’t know yet what time, we’ll feature probably just three or four pieces,” she added. “People will be instructed on where to tune in and even those who don’t want to bid can be present and watch.”
Myren-Manbeck added that there will be live entertainment — including musical performances, likely some one-act plays and short films — throughout the auction, a schedule of which will also be posted on the organization’s website and Facebook page.
Looking forward to the auction, Yencho reiterated that selling a design in this way provides a nice boost for area artists, as well as an opportunity to raise money for a good cause. She also mentioned creating designs for Inclusivi-tee as an opportunity she would recommend for other artists in town.
“Lori wants to help all sides, artists and charities,” she added.