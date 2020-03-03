OWATONNA — Four local women have been nominated and one woman will be chosen to be this year’s Woman of Achievement.
The honor, bestowed every year by the Owatonna Business Women’s Organization, will be announced Friday, March 13, at the 48th Woman of Achievement Annual Scholarship Fundraiser.
The four nominees for the 2020 Woman of Achievement are Kristin Haberman, Barb Heerema, Lisa Hyland, and Lisa Kern.
KRISTIN HABERMAN
Haberman is an attorney-at-law and owner of Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, P.A. and is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations and staff as well as providing clients with legal services focusing primarily on real estate matters and estate planning. She is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, Steele County Bar Association formerly serving as the president, the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce, and a graduate of Leadership Owatonna. Haberman is a member of the Owatonna Business Woman and chaired the Woman of the Achievement event from 2006-2008 and 2016-2019. She has served on committees for the St. Mary’s School Night of Knights, North Bluff Estates Neighborhood Block Party, and the Healthy Seniors of Owatonna. Haberman has been featured in Forge magazine and received the Exchange Club of Owatonna Book of Golden Deeds award. Haberman was nominated because she “not only exemplifies the attributes” of a woman of achievement but “runs marathons around them.” The person who nominated her continued on that Haberman is a “woman of character, service, and fellowship.”
BARB HEEREMA
Heerema is the co-owner and CFO of Owatonna Granite and Monument and is responsible for the financial oversight of the business, office management, and back-up sales support. She is a Koda Foundation Board Member, an Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and previously held the president’s position for four of her 10 years on the Steele County Clothesline Board of Directors. Heerema has volunteered on committees for numerous fundraising events including the Doherty Staffing Annual golf tournament that raised funds for scholarships and she competed with her husband in Dancing with the Steele County Stars to raise money for the Steele County Health Seniors. She was recognized as Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year in 2017. Heerema was nominated because of her success as a business owner and for her contributions to the community. She was described as “one of the best promoters of our community and businesses in our community… her warm heart and compassion for others is an asset to our community.”
LISA HYLAND
Hyland is the senior vice president–director of human resources at Federated Insurance and has been employed there for 25 years, holding several roles primarily focused on employee relations and leading teams. Prior to Federated, she got her start at Brown Printing where she focused on recruiting and general HR supervision. Hyland is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and Minnesota State University – Mankato College of Business Advisory Council. She is active as a Big Sister in Big Brothers Big Sisters and for the past 15 years, Hyland has volunteered to prepare and serve weekly meals for approximately 150 community members through Bethel Church Community Supper. Professionally, she has helped to launch leadership development programs for women in Lean In Circles. Hyland was nominated by a colleague because she is “a champion of women within the company the community” who helps women reach their full potential. The nomination continued on to say that Hyland is “accomplished in her career and gives back to her community.”
LISA KERN
Kern is the executive director for Koda Living Community where she is responsible for the overall management of the living facility including providing quality care and a high level of customer satisfaction. She is also a co-owner of her family’s dairy farm, Kerncrest Holsteins, and manages the farm accounting and assists with the overall management of the operation. Kern has been active in the Owatonna Business Women, the Minnesota Nursing Home Social Workers Association, the Care Providers of Minnesota, and her church sacred Heart. She serves free community meals through the St. Vincent de Paul Society and has hosted MN Senators and House Representatives at Koda Living Community. Kern and her husband were recipients of the Steele County Farm Family of the Year in 2018. Kern was nominated because her success is her career was an inspiration to other Owatonna Business Women’s scholarship winners demonstrating what is possible to achieve. After receiving the scholarship, she pursued an education that lead to her promotion this past year.
The Woman of Achievement award has been given out since 1972 as a way to honor business and professional women living and working in Steele County who have distinguished themselves in their careers and communities. A panel of out-of-town judges chooses the final recipient based off the criteria that includes a successful achievement in their chosen career, assistance to others within their chosen career or assistance to youth and young careerists, volunteer effort in service or professional organizations, civic engagement, and other leadership roles within the community.
During the fundraiser next month, OBW will also be recognizing women for the Young Careerist award and a Lifetime Achievement award. This year’s Young Careerist award will go to Andi Arnold, the project coordinator for the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition. The Lifetime Achievement award will be given to Julianna Skluzacek, founder and artistic director of the Merlin Players.