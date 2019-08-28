STEELE COUNTY — Despite a call from Hope residents to approve a proposal for the old Hope School property made by the Hope Businessmen’s Club, the Steele County Board of Commissioners went a different direction.
During their regular board meeting, the commissioners accepted proposals from three separate individuals to purchase three county properties: an empty lot in Clinton Falls, the Crane Creek School which is a lot that has a small pavilion just west of Owatonna, and the Hope School in Somerset Township. A request for proposals had been made in June, with a total of seven different entities submitting proposals.
While one of the original proposers withdrew two of their proposals, the commissioners were still about unanimously agree on the three properties with Commissioner John Glynn abstaining from the vote involving the Crane Creek School and Commissioner James Brady abstaining from the vote involving the Clinton Falls lot.
The Clinton Falls lot proposal was awarded to Dan Niles for $21,000, though the committee comprised of County Administrator Scott Golberg and Commissioners Jim Abbe and Rick Gnemi originally recommended that the commissioners reject all the proposals for that property and issue a new RFP for the lot.
“I think the issue that was that Dan had realized that he had misstated something in his proposal, but he corrected it,” said Commissioner and Chair Greg Krueger. “Once he did that it made it a legit RFP and we were able to award it to him.”
Niles stated in his proposal that he plans to use the lot as a future building site.
The Crane Creek School property proposal was awarded to Dale Bishman for $15,000 with his stated intention to convert the property to farm land.
The Hope School property proposal was awarded to Victor Mrotz, the owner of Hope Creamery, for $17,500 with the intent to subdivide the lot into four parcels for various uses. One of the uses that Mrotz indicated was to use the largest of the three lots for storage of creamery equipment in the form of a warehouse, while Mrtoz also indicated that he is hoping to donate the lot with the Hope School back to the Hope community. This particular purchase, however, is contingent on Mrotz being able to achieve different zoning requests and variances for lot sizes.
“Mr. Mrotz hasn’t talked to anybody in the town about any of this,” said Hope resident Dale Wilker who has been outspoken about keeping the Hope School within the community. “This is all just speculation on how he’ll do it.”
Wilker stated that the business owners in Hope are concerned about Mrotz stating that the plot with the Hope School would in fact be donated back to the community, though no other members of the Hope business community were in attendance of the county board meeting to corroborate that claim. He added that it felt as though the commissioners “didn’t put any consideration” into what the property would be used for and that they are simply going with the highest bidder.
“In our solicitation, it specifically said that you’re not guaranteed to be able to use the property however you want. You have to go through the same process as anyone else,” said County Attorney Dan McIntosh. “But the committee did take into account his proposed use for that part of it, which was to donate the school back to the community. So that did carry some weight.”
Wilker insisted that the community wouldn’t benefit from having only the schoolhouse without the ballfield, which is what would happen if the property was divided into separate plots as Mrotz’s proposal described. He explained that the lawn space is what helps bring in the events that would increase business and compel people to rent the space versus having just a small plot with the building located on it.
When Abbe asked Wilker if the Hope Businessmen’s Club had tried to reach out to Mrotz, Wilker said that no one had reached out to him and that Mrotz should come to them first.
“I’m looking at this proposal that we talked about in committee and it’s a well thought-out proposal,” Abbe stated, reading from the proposal that Mrotz would like to work with the community to raise money for the schoolhouse to transform it into a community building.
Brady stated that he received correspondence from a business owner in Hope that stated not all businesses were interested in obtaining the schoolhouse property.
A neighbor to the north of the property also spoke during the meeting stating that the proposed warehouse will add noise to the area and decrease their property value.
“If I could make a suggestion, if I were you I would reach out to Mr. Mrotz and talk to him,” Krueger said to Wilker and the neighbor in Hope. “It sounds like there is a total lack of communication going that maybe can all get resolved just by sitting down over a cup of coffee and expressing your real concerns. Maybe it can get worked out.”
The approval of the three proposals enacted the beginning of the purchase agreement process. According to McIntosh, nothing is set in stone until the purchase agreements have been approved.