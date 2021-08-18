Steele County Free Fairgoers may not remember the Jurassic era having so many screaming children.
Thanks to Jurassic Kingdom, a live-action show in which kids at the fair can interact with friendly dinosaurs, learning about the age of the dinosaurs can be a fun, memorable — and sometimes loud — experience.
At least twice a day during the fair at the Townsquare Media Family Area, host Miss Kala kicks off Jurassic Kingdom with a fossil presentation. Featuring footprints, teeth and eggs from millennia past, her exhibit is punctuated by visits from life-size dinosaur "puppets" inhabited by owner Hernan Colonia.
Among other dinosaur friends, Jurassic Kingdom's lineup includes Terry the pterodactyl, a newborn triceratops, a full-grown velociraptor and a 2-year-old tyrannosaurus rex. The show also features the celebrity dinosaur Blue, the velociraptor from the 2015 movie "Jurassic World."
Within 15 minutes of the start of the first Wednesday afternoon show, the bleachers facing the stage were full of excited children and their families. Kids sat on their parents' shoulders eating corn dogs and cheese curds, and rocked the gate back and forth in anticipation. Others tried to persuade their parents to buy them the souvenirs being sold by Colonia.
When Kala came out onto the stage and the music started blaring, the crowd erupted into cheers. That cheering was repeated when a tyrannosaurus rex needed encouragement to stand up straight, to show the audience how tall it was.
As various species of dinosaurs took turns interacting with the brave young crowd, lucky kids standing at the show's gates got to have their hats chewed by a triceratops, and ducked, screaming, when the larger dinosaurs' tails swept over their heads.
They also learned about the importance of taking care of the planet. For example, not only should kids be throwing away their trash, Kala said, but any other trash they see lying around, too. Trash is trash, after all, she said.
When the various dinosaurs approached the crowd, biting with their harmless teeth at the children's hands and hair, some kids ran back from the gates to clutch their parents' legs. Others reached out to the heads of the dinosaurs.
Standing in line for a photograph with the tyrannosaurus rex, young children talked about what they liked about the show.
For Vera Garland, there with her mother, Kelly, the best part was how real the dinosaurs looked and sounded.
Holden Kos, who loves dinosaurs, came because he likes how big they are and how loud they roar. A voracious reader of dinosaur books, he was excited to see a show like Jurassic Kingdom at the fair.
Traveling to fairs and festivals around the country since 2014, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said he first saw the group at the 2018 National Convention and tried to bring them to the 2019 fair, but they were already booked. They planned to come to the Steele County Free Fair for the first time in 2020.
With that year in the rear-view mirror, young dinosaur lovers can finally enjoy their late but much-anticipated arrival.