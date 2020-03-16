OWATONNA — In a world full of chaos, Paula Trenda wants nothing more than to share a little sweetness — with everybody.
“When I started out I just wanted to make chocolate and support my family. I was totally content doing that and working my little business,” the founder and owner of Curly Girlz Candy said. “I started on the sugar-free candy because I have a lot of diabetic family members and I just didn’t care for what was out there in the market.”
Over the last five years, Trenda and the Curly Girlz brand has experienced exponential growth. The store relocated in 2017 from its original location in Medford to downtown Owatonna — which has since experienced a 1,100-square-foot growth, and has placed more than once in the Minnesota Cup — the largest entrepreneurial competition in the country. In 2019, the candy creator switched to sugar-free only online production, with a small selection of “sugared” candies available to order through the retail store seasonally.
Trenda can add another notch in her confectionary belt, as last week she was named the U.S. Small Business Administration Small Business Person of the Year for Minnesota. With the title, Trenda is invited to attend special ceremonies in Washington, D.C., the first week of May where she will be honored with her individual award. During these ceremonies, the SBA will announce the 2020 National Small Business Person of the Year, of which Trenda is currently in the running.
“I knew that someone had nominated us, but that was back in January . We were very surprised to found out that we had won,” Trenda said. “We are very honored that the folks who nominated us thought that highly of us and that the Small Business Administration judging panel liked what they saw as well.”
While the success and recognition has been the icing on the cake, Trenda stated that helping others remains one of her top motivators in continuing to expand her business.
“People send us emails thanking us, stating that now their child can bring something in for a birthday when they can’t have whatever else people are bringing in, or that they’re on a low-carb diet and losing weird, or that they are overcoming eating disorders or other health issues,” Trenda said. “All of that really makes us want to do more and see what else we can create for people.”
Over the last year, Trenda has been diligently working on a sugar-free salted nut roll, and she believes that she may be on the verge of getting it just right. While she can laugh over the copious amount of nougat that she has thrown out for one reason or another, she stated that it’s all part of the fun in the process.
“We were trying some stuff in between Christmas and Valentine’s and now again in between Valentine’s and Easter and a lot of stuff goes in the trash during those weeks,” Trenda laughed. “But it just gets me excited to see what else I can try.”
Trenda is hoping that her salted nut roll will be ready in the near future, promising that it will be one of a few new things that she currently has in the works as she continued to spread her sweetness in Owatonna and around the world.
“We are really happy with the fact that we moved to downtown Owatonna. It has really helped grow our awareness,” Trenda said. “And we are super happy with all the resources we’ve received from the city, the county, and everything that the community has given to us as well.”
Curly Girlz Candy is located at 121 W Main Street in Owatonna.