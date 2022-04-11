As Minnesota's legislative session slowly ticks towards its conclusion, a few compromises have been reached here and there, but the parties remain far apart on the most consequential issues.
The Legislature did manage to secure one major achievement with the extension of the state's reinsurance program. Under the terms of the bipartisan agreement, the program will be authorized for an additional five years and funded for three years.
"This bill will stabilize the health insurance market and preserve choice and competition for our farmers, and thousands of others who purchase insurance through the open market," said Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter.
In a sign of just how important hard deadlines are to the state government's functioning, the agreement came just one day before a deadline from the federal government to begin processing waivers for Minnesota's program. Minnesota is one of 15 states that has adopted or is considering a form of reinsurance.
Reinsurance was adopted as a temporary solution in 2017 to stabilize premiums and expand access on the state's health insurance marketplace. While widely credited as a successful program, it's seen as far from an ideal solution by legislators in both parties — though Republicans are certainly more enthusiastic.
"Reinsurance isn't the best solution, but it's the best solution we've come up with, and it's been emulated across the country," said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, who serves on the Health and Human Services Committee.
Under the reinsurance program, the state picks up part of the cost of providing for those individuals on the state's health care market with higher medical needs. That limits the exposure of health insurance companies, enabling them to keep their premiums lower.
To much of the DFL, the program amounts to a bailout of insurance companies. Rep. Zack Stephenson, the lead sponsor of the House DFL's version of the bill, included a provision to explore ways to phase out the program while keeping premiums affordable and accessibility widespread.
As alternatives, progressive DFLers have suggested a public option or MinnesotaCare buy-in. However, such ideas lack support among Republicans — while allowing the program to simply go away at a time when Minnesotans are already dealing with high inflation and gas prices could be politically perilous.
One million dollars in funding to help turkey farmers was also passed with significant enthusiasm from legislators on both sides of the aisle. With Minnesota's status as the country's largest poultry producer, plenty is on the line for the state's rural communities, and the virus is already starting to hit close to home.
Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, said he is paying especially close attention to the situation after a major outbreak at a Le Sueur County poultry farm. While praising the investment as a good, timely start, he anticipates that legislators will need to invest significantly more to curb the spread of the disease.
"This will definitely take more money before everything is said and done," he said.
With this fall's high stakes elections just around the corner, Senate Republicans and House DFLers alike have been eager to tout their competing plans on how to spend more than $9 billion in surplus money. Central to both parties' visions is sweeping tax reform, but the two parties have very different ideas of what exactly that would entail.
Republicans passed their plan off the floor of the Minnesota Senate, which would reduce the state's lowest tax rate by half and eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. Touted by it's backers as the largest tax cut in state history, it would cost the state roughly $8.4 billion in revenue over the next three years.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, noted that the bill attracted bipartisan support, with six DFL senators crossing over to back it. He said that the bill would provide Minnesotans across the spectrum with much needed tax relief at a time of rising prices.
"The governor wants to send back checks, but we think our tax cut is better," Jasinski said. "This isn't selective in terms of who it goes to."
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, was critical of the tax cut, arguing that its benefits go disproportionately to the wealthy. Furthermore, Lippert argued that the bill was too broad, too sweeping — not targeted enough on core issues the state faces, like shortages of affordable housing and childcare, as well as the underfunding of elder care.
As an alternative, the House DFL has proposed a plan for $3 billion in targeted tax cuts and credits over the next three years. The largest proposal would convert the renters tax credit into a refundable income tax credit. An income tax rebate of $325 for each child 16 and under would also be provided for families.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, says he believes bipartisan compromise could be reached on a tax bill. However, he warned his Republican colleagues that a bill skewed towards the wealthy would not gain much DFL support.
Frentz said that by cutting income taxes, the bill does nothing for more than 500,000 Minnesotans who pay sales tax, gas tax and other taxes but no income tax. To help them, he said that targeted tax benefits and rebates would be the answer.
DFLers have also made additional funding for k-12 schools a centerpiece of their surplus plan. Lippert said that in comparison to the Senate GOP, which has proposed just $30 million in additional education funding, the DFL's $3 billion proposal could help local districts avoid painful budget cuts.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said that, even by the modern standards of the Legislature, it's "strange" how far apart the two parties remain on key priorities. As the lead Republican on the House Transportation Committee, he said that the House and Senate bills have been wildly divergent, with the House DFL calling for large investment in public transit and social equity initiatives unlikely to garner GOP support.
Petersburg said that he does hope that the Legislature will eventually find a way to strike a deal to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance fund. Locked in a disagreement about Hero Pay for Frontline workers, legislators missed the March 15 deadline to replenish the fund without imposing automatic payroll tax increases on Minnesota businesses.
Negotiations have continued on the issue, with lawmakers hoping to eventually strike a deal that would include a retroactive fix to the problem. Commissioner of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove warned that such a fix, while possible, would be burdensome for businesses and government, but to no avail.
Given the differences between the sides, Petersburg said he wouldn't be surprised if few agreements are reached and much of the surplus gets rolled over to next year. If so, DFLers and Republicans alike will hope to have more leverage after the elections. With state government fully funded, he noted such a situation wouldn't trigger a government shutdown.
"Deadlines do have a way of forcing compromise and negotiations, but as a state government, we don't have to spend any of the $9 billion," he said.