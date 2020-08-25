Small businesses based in Steele County’s oldest town may soon feel some relief as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to federal dollars provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the city of Medford is developing a small business relief program by utilizing a portion of the $96,737 in federal funds it received. During Monday’s City Council meeting City Administrator Andy Welti estimated anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 could be available for small local businesses.
“Cities are scrambling to put these grant programs together in a very short period of time,” Welti said, adding that the dollars need to be spent by mid-November. “Some cities are keeping their programs very open-ended and some are more restrictive, and I would say that ours is somewhere in the middle.”
Working closely with the Medford Economic Development Authority, the city program will provide up to $5,000 to small businesses based on their individual economic injury from COVID-19 and eligible expenses. Funds can be used for operating expenses including rent payments, mortgage payments, utilities, payments to suppliers or other critical non-payroll business expenses, including expenses related to reopening and staying safe. Welti and Donna Mack with the Medford EDA will review the applications to determine the appropriate funding amount per business.
“The goal of the city is to provide as many of these grants as possible,” Welti said. “No one has been through this before, so we are going to have businesses not submit full information at first, and I don’t think we should just shut out door on them if that happens.”
Because of the tedious nature of going through the applications and making follow up phone calls with local businesses, the council authorized the Community and Economic Development (CEDA) to provide an additional staff member if Mack is unable to dedicate the required time to getting information to businesses and reviewing the applications. CEDA is a nonprofit corporation that helps serve communities, businesses and residents. Mack is a CEDA employee contracted by the city of Medford to head up the EDA.
Welti said any expenses billed to the city for an additional CEDA employee would be recovered through the CARES Act funding.
Because it is unknown at this time how many businesses in Medford will apply for the small businesses relief grants, Welti said the amount of CARES Act dollars put toward the program could fluctuate. In addition, the Steele County Board of Commissioners last week approved $23,000 of its CARES Act funding for Medford’s small business relief program.
“This isn’t going to be a first come, first serve kind of program,” Welti said. “We are trying to provide relief to all businesses.”
Eligible businesses must have operated within Medford prior to March 1, have appropriate licenses and be in good standing with the Minnesota Secretary of State, be able to demonstrate a loss since March 15, and must demonstrate any funds received through this program do not duplicate assistance received from other sources.
Applications will be accepted from Sept. 1-30. Welti said the goal will be to have the EDA determine the awards during its Oct. 14 meeting and have the council approve the decision during their Oct. 26 meeting. Funds must sent to businesses no later than Oct. 30.