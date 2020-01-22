OWATONNA — As the City of Owatonna continues to look into what 2020 has in store in terms of projects, improvements, and infrastructure, the condition of Bridge Street near the area of Fleet Farm has been prioritized for reconstruction.
According to the feasibility report by ISG and presented to the Owatonna City Council on Tuesday by the city’s engineer, the portion of Bridge Street from 24th Avenue to the southbound Interstate 35 ramps is in overall poor condition and has underlying issues that are not able to be fixed with roadway rehabilitation practices. In order to remedy the situation and provide a solid long-term foundation, the project proposal includes turning restrictions at St. John Drive and the Fleet Farm Gas Station, minor realignment to center the roadway in the right-of-way, and a roundabout to replace the four-way stop at 24th Avenue.
“Due to the heavy nature of the traffic and a lot of trucks coming through there, we’ve discussed that it’s in the best interest to keep the traffic lights at Park Drive and install a roundabout at 24th,” Kyle Skov said during the meeting Tuesday. “We believe this is what will work best there.”
According to the geotechnical report traffic data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation Traffic Data server, an estimated 8,000 vehicles per day traveled this section of Bridge Street in 2011. However, the Heavy Commercial Average Daily Traffic data is not available for this portion of the roadway and therefore was assumed at 4.78% as outlined in the geotechnical report. A growth rate of 1.68% was assumed based on the historic growth of the section of roadway and utilizing MnDOT’s State Aid 10 Ton ESAL Traffic Forecast Calculator.
The proposed improvement project has a price tag of $3,615,377. However, Bridge Street has a Municipal State Aid Street designation and has an approved Statewide 4 Traffic Improvement Plan with federal funds. Skov said that there currently have $1.9 million available for the project, and the total cost to be assessed is currently estimated at $241,644. He added that the total project will be paid for by a combination of federal grant dollars, city funds, state aid, sanitary sewer and water from Owatonna Public Utilities, and special assessments.
“The existing street improvements have exceeded their usual life,” Skov said. “The roadway itself is really in tough shape.”
A public hearing for the proposed improvement project has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. during the regular city council meeting.
Also during the city council meeting, the council approved a pension increase to the Fire Fighters Association, parking regulation on Truman Avenue from Murray Street to School Street, and the five-year Capital Improvement Plan from 2020-2024. A conditional use permit was also granted to allow for a drive-thru window to be constructed in the former Larry’s Liquor building on 116 Oakdale St. so that Godfather’s Pizza can relocate there and enhance their pick-up and take-out business.