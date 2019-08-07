OWATONNA — Tom Meagher, STEM coordinator for Owatonna Public Schools, has been working for years to forge ties between this district and several education institutions in Japan, and he took another step toward that goal this week.
Several Japanese educators toured Owatonna Middle School Wednesday to learn how the E-STEM model impacts everything in that building, from construction to curriculum, and then the Japanese teachers delivered a presentation to Owatonna school administrators, including Jeff Elstad, superintendent, and Kory Kath, Owatonna High School principal. Earlier this week, the Japanese ensemble was at the University of Minnesota working with Gillian Roehrig, a science education professor at the school who has dedicated herself to studying STEM education.
Roehrig and her graduate students began examining Owatonna’s STEM progress three years ago, routinely interviewing students and staff and collecting and examining data, said Roehrig, associate director of the STEM Education Center at Minnesota. She even used art by the middle school students in a presentation at a recent East-Asian science education conference.
Roehrig brought acrylic pieces from Nicki Melgaard’s Owatonna Middle School art students to Seoul to demonstrate how art can fit into a STEM, STEAM, or E-STEM model, she said. South Korea recently mandated STEAM education in schools, so “they’re always asking for examples.”
Meagher has been to Japan numerous times over the past several years, often working closely with some of the teachers who were in Owatonna Wednesday, and he’s hosted educators from the island nation on multiple occasions, he said. “We want to get kids, teachers, and administrators” from the U.S. and Japan “talking to each other.”
The Japanese phalanx toured a St. Paul E-STEM school this week that was modeled after Owatonna Middle School, Meagher said. “We’re trying to spread (the word) about STEM education.”
Owatonna has led the way, which is part of the reason Roehrig and Japanese educators are so interested in this district. McKinley Elementary has been a STEM school for years, Washington recently transitioned, numerous Lincoln and Wilson teachers attended a STEM training workshop earlier this summer, and Owatonna Middle School is an E-STEM institution.
On Wednesday, Meagher explained that sixth graders essentially have a wing of their own in the edifice. The school was designed to build a sense of community, with open classrooms adding to that feeling of connection.
“Modular furniture” provides teachers flexibility, and students spend a preponderance of their time in collaborative learning and group work, Roehrig said. Classrooms are also equipped with SMART Boards, “basically interactive white boards,” and “you’ll see students do a lot with (those).”
In a sixth-grade science classroom, Roehrig pointed out various safety and lab equipment, including sinks, a swing for a pendulum, and Full Option Science System (FOSS) kits.
FOSS kits offer myriad areas of scientific exploration, from biology, to chemistry, to physical science, and it’s widely-used throughout Minnesota and the U.S., Roehrig said. By eschewing textbooks in favor of hands-on lab work, FOSS kits flip the traditional education paradigm.
Instead of a teacher lecturing, then doing labs to prove the content, students explore, first, then hear more detailed concepts, she said. Because it’s “more student-driven,” students “have more ownership.”
The group then proceeded to the outdoor classroom, for which Meagher procured roughly $20,000 in grants, he said. Students and teachers are responsible for building the garden, and, consequently, “students feel like they own it” and “are more careful with it.”
The outdoor classroom is designed to mimic southern Minnesota’s prairies and wetlands, he said. The space is filled with plants, trees, and shrubs native to Minnesota.
Water from the Owatonna Middle School roof flows into the garden, and the ground filters it before it goes to the Straight River, Meagher said. “It can easily handle 10,000 gallons of water.”
“The boulders showed up two weeks ago,” donated by a local church, and “we’ll arrange them artistically,” he said. They can also be used for student seating.
Benches in the center of the classroom were constructed by Owatonna High School students, and “my goal is to finish putting all the benches in with my sons before the start of school,” he said. In that central area, individuals will sit in a circle, so “everyone has equal voice.”
Paths were made from recycled asphalt, and Tree Trust, a non-profit based in St. Paul, provided more than 30 trees and shrubs this spring, including tamarack, basswood, oak, sugar maples, spruce, and red cedar. Tree Trust personnel also visited Owatonna Middle School in May and taught students how to plant and care for the vegetation.
Unfortunately, as in any outdoor space, invasive species will find their way in, but students will be tasked with removing those non-natives, Meagher said. “It will take three-five years for this to be a stable ecosystem.”
Japanese beetles, in particular, have already wreaked havoc, he said. “They eat everything.”
However, even those pests can lead to superb inter-continent lessons for Minnesota and Japanese students, Roehrig said. In Japan, birds eat those beetles, so they aren’t a problem, but, in the U.S., they have no predators.
“It’s a good ecosystem lesson,” she said. Students could examine invasive species and their impacts, as well as efforts to neutralize them, in their own countries, capture videos, and share data.
Black bass fill a similar role in Japan as the beetles do here, Meagher said. Black bass are “good in the U.S., but bad in Japan,” because they’re invasive.
The idea for this Owatonna Middle School outdoor classroom occurred to Meagher on one of his Japanese visits, when he saw students at schools working in them, he said. “Students loved them.”
While “we would have to put everyone on a bus and go across town” to a park previously, Owatonna Middle School students can now simply walk outside for an outdoor classroom experience, he said. Even the school’s music department wants to use the space for practice, because of its acoustics.
Wednesday was a felicitous day for the Japanese teachers to visit Owatonna, because the city was hosting students in a weeklong environmental learning camp. Free to students through an Achievement and Integration grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, the STEAM camp is a joint venture between Owatonna Public Schools and Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Roughly 70 students visited the River Bend Nature Center Monday, and they’ll be at the Bell Museum of Natural History Thursday. On Tuesday, they explored engineering at K-W, while on Wednesday, they attempted to trap crayfish in an Owatonna river.
“Interest and motivation is so high” for the camp that “we’re hoping to get another grant and run it again next year” with more instructors and/or more days, Meagher said. “We had a waiting list of about 20” this year.
The district is also searching for a grant that would allow the middle school’s FACS classes to grow food on-site, rather than purchase it from grocery stores, he said. It’s “farm to table,” and students would “learn how to grow food for their own gardens” at home, as well.
Students would design box plots, grow produce on the Owatonna Middle School campus, and harvest it, he said. “FACS is as much a part of E-STEM as any other class.”
Language Arts is also included in E-STEM at the middle school.
For example, when students read Andy Weir’s “The Martian” in their English class, they spend a day pretending half of them are on earth and half on Mars, so they can only communicate through computer code, he said. “It makes what they’re reading about real.”