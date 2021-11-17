With night temperatures dropping below freezing and the season’s first snow fall already come and gone, Steele County residents once again face the joys of winter — and the dangers.
With blizzard conditions, icy roads and subzero temperatures fast approaching, Kristen Sailer, emergency management director for Steele County, wants to remind residents this Winter Hazard Awareness Week how they can stay safe for another southern Minnesota winter.
Much of the danger winter poses involves the frigid weather that afflict people across the state and nation, with its risk of frostbite, hypothermia and other conditions that require further medical attention — though those more extreme temperatures typically don’t arrive until January or February.
What sets southern Minnesota apart, to some degree, Sailer said, is how frequently it experiences blizzards. The resulting slippery roads and “whiteout” loss of visibility can cause car accidents.
“We’re living in Minnesota — everyone thinks that they can get through the snow,” she said. “But it’s not always true … so they cause issues by getting stuck or stranded out on the roads and then first responders have to get called and go save them.”
Avoiding this situation, she said, is really quite simple: heed the warnings of public safety departments, check weather advisories and road conditions ahead of time and consider staying home when those conditions pose a legitimate risk to travelers. Having appropriate equipment and warm clothing stored in vehicles is also an important step to ensuring safety during the winter’s more dangerous moments.
Local residents are also likely to experience inconveniences like road closures when blizzard conditions — high wind and snowfall — make highways like Interstate 35 and Interstate 90 too dangerous to drive on.
Another key risk residents face during the colder months is not the risk of cold at all, but the risk of fire. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DPS-HSEM), most home fires occur during the winter, peaking in January. In 2013, 10% of home fires across the state were specifically caused by heating devices such as space heaters. This past February, the Owatonna Fire Department battled a house fire in subzero temperatures that started in the fireplace. The fire resulted in a total loss of the 4,100-square-foot home.
In addition to saving lives and personal property, preventing these home fires also saves some agonizing trips for the firefighters who are called upon to put out winter fires.
“From a firefighter’s standpoint, it’s always harder when it’s freezing cold out,” said Ed Hoffman, Owatonna’s fire chief. “We got all of our water, fire trucks and stuff — makes it a little bit more challenging.”
Aside from good fire prevention habits, Hoffman also emphasized the importance of checking carbon monoxide detectors — that they’re operational, tested and within 10 feet of every sleeping room. This is especially important in the winter months when all the windows are closed to keep heat from escaping.
“Running gas appliances with the house all closed up, you can get carbon monoxide building up in the house a little bit easier,” Hoffman said.
And with the holiday season fast approaching, revelers and others full of Christmas cheer might want to avoid adding to the 250 home fires involving Christmas trees every year in the United States, as well as the additional 170 involving holiday lighting, according to DPS-HSEM. These can be avoided by keeping Christmas trees away from heat sources and throwing out holiday lights that show significant signs of wear.