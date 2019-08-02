OWATONNA — An Owatonna family added a new, four-legged member to their household this summer, Deborah, a service dog courtesy of Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, and “this whole program has been really great,” said Angela Barber, the family’s matriarch.
Deborah, a black lab who will turn 3 in November, is meant to assist Skyler Kopecky and help her be more independent, because, “right now, she has zero independence,” said Barber, Kopecky’s mother. Deborah’s the product of a long and at times frustrating search for Barber, as she tried numerous other outlets and organizations without success until alighting upon SDWR, an organization willing to provide a dog — and the attendant training — who could respond to Skyler’s seizures, as well as accommodate her autism.
Cases of autism in American children jumped 150% from 2000 to 2014 and 15% from 2012 to 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 3.5 million Americans have autism-spectrum disorder, and autism can coincide with other challenges, such as seizures, anxiety, and ADHD.
SDWR offers a lifetime guarantee on training, so, when Deborah arrived in Owatonna in late June, so, too, did trainer Ivan Petersel. Deborah joined her new family June 17, and Petersel spent three days with the family training both the dog and members of the family.
“A lot of the work is for us, training us,” said Barber. Deborah is “primed, but we need to learn this.”
In fact, Deborah began demonstrating her value on the very first day, when Skyler “wasn’t feeling well,” Barber said. Even without prompting, Deborah climbed onto Skyler’s bed and placed her head in her lap, because “she knew something was going on.”
Petersel will actually return eight times over the next 12-18 months to continue training, she said. “We’ll just keep progressing further and further.”
“Engagement is the foundation of all dog training,” Petersel said. “It’s all about engagement and bonding.”
“All the best things and most exciting things have to come from Skyler,” including Skyler tossing a toy into the water for Deborah to fetch at Lake Chase Dog Park June 19, the third day they were together, he said. “Clear communication” is paramount in training and bonding with Deborah.
SDWR, a non-profit founded by Dan Warren in 2010, aids individuals with disabilities like autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, and seizure disorders. Since its founding, the organization has placed more than 500 service dogs worldwide.
In late May, Skyler underwent a responsive neurostimulation procedure, the first pediatric patient in Minnesota to receive that treatment, which acts “kind of like a defibrillator, but for seizures,” Barber said. Unfortunately, it can take as long as seven years to reach peak effectiveness, so Deborah will assist Skyler at least that long.
Responsive neurostimulation (RNS) is an epilepsy treatment that doesn’t require the surgical removal of brain tissue, according to the University of California-San Francisco Medical Center. RNS uses an implanted device to help prevent seizures before they begin, similar to how a pacemaker detects and treats abnormal heart rhythms.
Patients treated with RNS continue to take epilepsy medication, but their seizures may be better controlled than with medication alone, according to the UCSF. Because no brain tissue is removed, RNS poses less risk to the patient than other surgical treatments
Adults are with Skyler constantly, in case she has a seizure — she averages three or four per week — and Skyler is highly-anxious about having a seizure, so she prefers to stay home, where her family and medications are close at hand, Barber said. “The goal, eventually, would be that she could go places on her own” without an adult but with Deborah.
In addition to barking to alert individuals of a seizure for Skyler, Deborah also carries a medical pack and health information, Barber said. With a bar code, any health care professional can scan it to quickly see her medical chart.
Deborah will also be trained to jump into and out of an ambulance with Skyler, if necessary, Barber said. “They are not to be separated.”
When in public, it’s paramount for bystanders to not engage with Deborah, or any other service dog, as it can interfere with their jobs, Petersel said. “No touch, no talk, no eye contact are the three most-important things.”
Of course, when she’s “off the clock,” Deborah is “a normal dog,” Barber said. When given the “free” and “undress” commands, “she loves tennis balls, running, and being super goofy.”
Deborah “slipped in easily” with all the other dogs in the household, she said. Barber actually tried to train them over the years to assist Skyler, but they’re “too old.”
Deborah and her training cost in excess of $20,000, but the family received numerous generous donations — many online — as well as from Skyler’s grandparents, Barber said. Skyler also raised funds herself by selling “puppy packs” containing homemade toys and treats at both of Owatonna’s farmers markets.
Petersel has trained dogs for years, and he has no doubt Skyler and her family got “a great one” in Deborah, he said. “She’s amazing.”