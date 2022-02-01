An Owatonna Middle School teacher is making big impacts — not only in his own community, but in the state of Minnesota.
In May 2021, sixth grade teacher Mark Langlois was named Owatonna Teacher of the Year — though at the time he was still teaching fifth grade at McKinley Elementary School. He is now one of 77 candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. In March, a panel responsible for choosing the recipient for the 58th Minnesota Teacher of the Year award will review the candidates and narrow the list down to semifinalists, with the banquet and award ceremony held on May 1 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
Langlois said it was a great honor to be chosen as teacher of the year in Owatonna because he is one of many great educators in the district. Now, being nominated for the state award, he said the experience has been humbling and he feels fortunate to be able to represent the district at the state level.
“I have been so fortunate to work on great teams and with leaders and administrators who have challenged me to be the best teacher I can be,” Langlois said.
Langlois grew up in Grafton, Wisconsin, and is the first person in his family to choose a career in education. He attended the University of Minnesota and went on to receive a master's degree. Following his graduation from college, he took his first teaching job in Colorado and taught 4th grade at a charter school and then went on to teach 3rd grade at a public school. He said he enjoyed both experiences and being able to look out the window of his classroom and see the foothills of the Rocky Mountains was a pleasant perk.
This is Langlois’ 14th year in the Owatonna school district. He taught fifth grade at McKinley Elementary for 13 years and is now teaching sixth grade at Owatonna Middle School. Prior to moving to Owatonna, he taught in Colorado for eight years. Langlois is also the boys varsity golf coach for the Huskies.
Langlois said he has always enjoyed working with children, especially in sports camps, which is part of what inspired him to seek a career in education.
“When I was looking at a major in college, I thought about teaching, so I decided to get some volunteer experience,” Langlois said. “One of my first experiences was in my elementary school with my favorite teacher, Mrs. Bergin. I helped in her classroom for a week, and after that week I knew this is what I wanted to do. I loved helping students and seeing the light bulb turn on when they understood the skill and concept.”
The last few years have been especially challenging for teachers, with the pandemic forcing many educators to learn new ways of teaching and managing a classroom, but Langlois had his mind set on growth opportunities — not only for himself as an educator, but for his colleagues and students as well.
“Before last year, I knew educators were some of the most creative, flexible, caring, and hard working people that I know,” Langlois said. “I am amazed at what we have done over the last few years, to always do what is best for kids. This has come to light more, but has been consistent in my 14 years in the district. I am fortunate to be a part of the ISD 761 family.”
Langlois strives to make an impact on his students each day, and takes joy in getting to know his students and the daily conversations they engage in. He said oftentimes his students teach him just as much, if not more, than he teaches them.
“Each day I try to make learning fun and engaging,” Langlois said. “This is a great challenge, but I love to see students excited about learning new things. We all are curious, and it is about finding a way to tap into that curiosity.”