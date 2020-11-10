The public got a closer look inside the future Owatonna High School building on Monday night. It's been about a year since the $104 million bond referendum passed effectively approving the new building.
Wold Architects and Engineers presented building designs at Monday night’s school board work session. The presentation included information about the core planning group, the design process as well as several renderings of the building’s rooms, exterior and floor plans.
Shortly after the referendum passed a Core Planning Group of parents, community members, staff, students and local stakeholders was developed. Superintendent Jeff Elstad says the group has put in hundreds of hours, while maintaining a students first priority when developing the design. Meeting nearly every two weeks, the group was tasked with coming up with project commitments and design criteria. They also toured other high schools to see what other 21-century schools were designed. Further subcommittees were created for more specialized areas like the performing arts and music, and physical education and athletics.
With the developed commitments and criteria, Paul Aplikowski, a partner at Wold designed the general concept based on ideas developed from the core group.
“We really believe that a high school’s a signature piece in any town or any community and so we really invested a lot in trying to understand your area and what would make a building unique to your school district and your city,” Aplikowski said to the board.
Aplikowski says they drew inspiration from elements of the city for inspiration for the various spaces within the building. For example the main commons, which will also house the cafeteria, is inspired by Downtown Owatonna and the river. Other areas of inspiration came from the city’s residential, commercial, recreational and agricultural areas.
“Really the whole floor plan is driven around trying to get as much of the academic area to surround that commons, as the heart of the city or the heart of the school,” Aplikowski said of the three-story building.
Clear themes during Monday’s meeting were creating learning spaces that were flexible, visible and fostered 21-century learning. Learning communities will feature operable walls to facilitate collaboration, while other classrooms will be open without walls. Individual classrooms will allow for flexibility in their set up.
“Each one of these communities is a certain set of teachers and students working together. We are really trying to create more of a sense of home, more of a collaborative environment,” Aplikowski said.
More information about the new high school can be found by visiting isd761.org/our-district/new-high-school.
No formal action on the topic was taken during the work session. The next step is construction drawing where final details will start to take form. Elstad hopes project bids will go out in January, with the goal of breaking ground in March or April.
“I’m just so proud of the work that has gone into the planning and work that's gone into it by our staff and community members and their dedication to this project because when you start with a blank slate and then you're able to create something based off of what you think is important to our community, I think that’s amazing,” Elstad said.
The building is slated to open August 2023.