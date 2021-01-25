Two former inmates at the Steele County Detention Center have filed a class action lawsuit against Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele for allegedly using money in their jail accounts toward their pay-to-stay fee balance.
Isaiah Coffey of Owatonna and Ron Jaeger of Rochester filed a class action lawsuit in October against Thiele in his official capacity as sheriff. A day following the filing as a civil case in Steele County court, the cased was removed to federal court.
Thiele has requested a jury trial, which is currently scheduled for May 2022. The Steele County Board has a closed session scheduled during its meeting Tuesday to discuss the case.
In the statement of claim, Coffey and Jaeger are claiming that upon their transfers to Minnesota Department of Corrections custody, Thiele kept money in both men’s jail accounts and put it toward their pay-to-stay fee. The pay-to-stay fee is part of Minnesota state law that gives county boards the authority to charge any persons confined in jail for any services provided during that confinement period, including room, board, clothing, medical, dental and any other correctional services. The current fee at the Steele County Detention Center is $25 per day. The statement of claim shows Coffey and Jaeger were incarcerated at SCDC throughout 2016-2018 either pending trial, under sentence for different offenses or time that would be credited toward criminal penalties.
The statement of claim also reads that Thiele allegedly did not make any determinations of the men’s inability to pay or the undue hardship it would create for them to remove the money from their accounts. It also states that other than determining how much the men allegedly owed, Thiele did not provide any process before collecting the money from the accounts or sending the remaining balance pay-to-stay balance to revenue recapture. According to the aforementioned statutes, the chief executive officer of the local correctional agency is required to make a determination of the individual’s ability to pay, whether payment would create undue hardship for the individual or their family and if the prospects for payment are poor, as well as any other extenuating circumstance. After making this determination, the officer shall waive costs if the individual is found unable to pay.
In Thiele’s answer to the complaint, he admits that funds were withheld from Coffey’s account, but denies any funds were withheld from Jaeger’s account. Thiele also denied the allegations that he did not make any determination of the men’s abilities to pay or that he did not provide any process before collecting the funds.
Thiele claims the two men both received invoices for their debts upon departure from SCDC along with a notice that contested claims should be submitted within 30 days and that neither of the men submitted a contested claim or request for waiver of the fee, according to court documents.
A settlement conference for the lawsuit is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Coffey, 23, was in custody at SCDC in 2018 after he was arrested for possessing a firearm after being convicted or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Coffey pleaded guilty to the felony charge in May 2018 and was sentenced to five years in prison. Prior to his 2018 arrest, Coffey had pleaded guilty to a 2016 charge of second-degree drug possession. He was sentenced to 25 years probation in June 2017, but having violated his probation with the firearm charge his sentence was amended in February 2018 to five years and eight months in prison. He is currently incarcerated at MCF – Stillwater with an anticipated release date of Sept. 1 of this year.
Jaeger, 37, was in custody at SCDC from June 2017 until November 2019 after he was arrested for attempted second-degree murder. Jaeger pleaded not guilty to allegedly stabbing a woman known to him eight times in her Owatonna home. He was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jaeger also was convicted of felony fourth degree assault of a correctional officer during his time at SCDC. He pleaded guilty in November 2019 to throwing a cup of his urine at a female correctional officer where some went into her mouth, according to court documents. He was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for the crime. As part of the plea deal for the assault, another assault charge where Jaeger allegedly attacked a correctional officer that resulted in multiple injuries was dismissed.
Jaeger is currently incarcerated at MCF – Stillwater with an anticipated release date of July 28, 2031. He is currently fighting the conviction and has a post-conviction proceeding scheduled for April of this year.