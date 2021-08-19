An Owatonna woman has been charged with stealing almost $1,000 from her employer.
Rosaelia Estrada Deleon, 63, was charged Tuesday in Steele County Court with felony theft after reportedly taking cash from the Motel 6, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the motel told Owatonna police on May 20 that he discovered $500 was missing from the motel safe. Forms for both receiving and depositing cash into the safe reportedly were signed by Deleon, showing she received $1,000 but only deposited $500.
The motel manager shared surveillance images with police, which allegedly showed Deleon placing money she received from a customer into her pocket.
According to court documents, clerk activity and employee drop logs from the motel revealed the following discrepancies:
Deleon logged receiving $550 on May 4, but the safe input form does not show a deposit.
Deleon logged receiving $1,000 and $475 on May 11, but the safe input form shows a deposit of only $500.
A bank receipt for the safe contents showed a total of $975 missing, according to the report.
When police spoke with Deleon she alleged that the owner knew she was taking the money to purchase items for the motel. The owner and manager said there were no receipts showing that Deleon had bought anything for the motel and that there is a separate credit card to make such purchases.
Deleon also reportedly said to police that she told the owner she would pay him back if “he feels like I owe him the money.”
Deleon’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.
In other court news:
• Alexis Alejandro Murillo Mata, 24, of Owatonna, was charged Tuesday with first-degree property, a felony. According to the criminal complaint, the owner of Owatonna Self Storage reported damage to the gate at the facility on May 30. Video surveillance shows a vehicle slowly approaching the gate before crashing through it.
The damage to the gate is estimated to cost up to $3,000.
Owatonna police were able to match the vehicle in the video to recent traffic citations, according to the report, which were issued to Murillo Mata. Officers were then allegedly able to match the video and still photographs to Murillo Mata’s driver’s license.
Murillo Mata’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.
• Donald Ray Sanderson, 38, of Waseca, was charged Wednesday with making threats of violence, a felony. He is also facing one misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process. According to the criminal complaint, Sanderson was at a home in Medford and threatened to “kill everyone in the house and burn the house down.” The homeowner allegedly told police that he believed the threats to be credibly because Sanderson has a history of violence.
A Steele County Sheriff’s deputy located Sanderson outside a Medford business in his car. Sanderson reportedly told the deputy that he wanted to know what the victims did to his online banking account. When the deputy told Sanderson he was under arrest, Sanderson repeatedly tried to twist and pull away, according to the report.
Sanderson was convicted of terroristic threats — a felony — on July 29 in Waseca County. In that case, Sanderson threatened to stab and kill a victim in June. Is sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
He has four prior convictions of qualified domestic violence-related offenses within the past 10 years, dating back to 2012 and all in Waseca County.
Sanderson is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $50,000. His next appearance in Steele County Court is scheduled for Aug. 31.