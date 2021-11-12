Last year a new group called Girls United was started for girls by girls (and their allies) at the Owatonna High School. This year, membership has doubled and they’ve been able to meet in person versus remotely.
Girls United, a nonprofit club, was founded in Hopkins, Minnesota, by Jessica Melnik who was experiencing gender inequality in her Hopkins High School science classroom. In response, she started organizing small group meetings with other girls to discuss gender discrimination and inequality, as well as open discussions on ways girls could support one another. It wasn’t long before the club expanded to other schools with its vision to empower and inspire the next generation of young women.
Owatonna is one of 11 chapters throughout the state of Minnesota. One of the group’s presidents, Logan Norrid, used to attend school in Hopkins before moving to Owatonna. She said she wanted to be involved in more mature, feminist groups. That’s when she discovered Girls United.
“I reached out wanting to bring a chapter to Owatonna, we didn’t really have anything like it here,” Norrid said. “After getting the go ahead, I got a few girls together, made a board and we had our first year last year.”
During their first year, the group consisted of about 40 girls. This year, membership has double and has prompted some boys and non-binary individuals to take interest as well.
Norrid said she’s happy to see boys wanting to get involved. Many have told her that they felt there was a problem with girls and boys not being treated equally. They want to see change as much as the girls and non-binary students do.
The group meets during COMPASS time, which takes place two Wednesdays a month.
Tara Lammer, the advisor, said that she remains pretty hands-off and wants the members to be empowered to lead the group themselves. She said she mainly makes sure the club is in compliance with rules and provides direction to the student leaders.
“I am extremely proud of all they’re doing,” Lammer said. ”They talk about real issues, have good conversations with each other, and the group is full of diversity and members from different backgrounds, which has brought some unique insight to the struggles girls sometimes face.“
The girls on the board are working diligently to plan the direction they want to take the group. They’re planning fundraisers, activities and discussions for future meetings.
“We weren’t able to get together in person really last year, so for now we're working on bonding and getting to know each other,” Norrid said. “We want all members to feel safe and supported, and then continue to build on that.
So far this year, the group has held a yoga session and learned about self-care, which members said was a lot of fun for many of the people who attended. They have done an activity involving writing letters to their future selves and had an open discussion about women in sports and the stereotypes female athletes face.
Last year, the group held a fundraiser selling sock snowman kits. Norrid said they made about $300 and hope to make at least $500 this year selling the kits.
Vice President Hailey Kjersten said they’d like to get women in the community to attend a meeting to speak about their careers, themselves, any adversities they may have experienced and more.
“Women in STEM is a big focus for the group,” Kjersten said, referring to science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. “We’d like to introduce all the members to women who’ve entered those fields and speak about their experiences.”
Norrid said they are also working on having a Title IX day and would like to invite teachers and members of the community to attend to learn more.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title IX requires all schools to have and distribute a policy against sex discrimination, and the school must designate at least one person to coordinate compliance with Title IX. Additionally, every school must have a known avenue for students to file sex discrimination complaints.
“We have a lot of ideas on what we want to do as a group,” Norrid said. “Membership is not required to attend our activities and events, but it would be great to see the group grow every year and gain more attention. We and the girls who will come after us deserve it.”