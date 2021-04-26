COVID-19 case rates have seen an increase in the last couple of weeks within the region, according to state data.
Over the weekend Steele County saw 23 new cases, while neighboring Rice County recently reached over 100 total deaths. The 14-day case rates within both counties are in the 50s per 10,000 people, having health officials encouraging people to stay vigilant as numbers trend the wrong way.
According to Amber Aaseth, assistant director at Steele County Public Health:
- Over 8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted within the state since March 2020
- 6,692 Minnesotans have died from complications due to COVID-19 with 52 deaths just in this past week
- 397 people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota and 72 of those people are in the intensive care unit
“The virus is still going around here so we really do need to stress social distancing and wearing your masks still,” Aaseth said in a Monday COVID-19 update.
In Steele County, there have been 3,723 cumulative positive cases with 14 residents having passed away from COVID-19. Currently, 156 Steele County residents are isolating.
Rice County’s 14-day COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 residents is 54.13 as of last Thursday, up from 44.4 the previous week. Steele County’s 14-day COVID-19 case rate is 50.71, last week it was at 42.26, according to the Department of Health.
Owatonna Public Schools district is using a 5% COVID-like illness (CLI) measurement. Owatonna High School, the building with the greatest number of students impacted by the virus, sits at 2.9% of students with COVID-like symptoms or confirmed cases as of April 22. The high school building would need to reach nearly 80 cases of CLI in order for the district to investigate whether to switch models.
“We really want to stress getting those individuals 16 years and older vaccinated,” Aaseth said, further stressing the importance of vaccination. “We do know seniors want to have prom and graduation parties, so we really want to push that this week, of getting those 16, 17, 18-year-olds vaccinated.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 10,731 people ages 16 and older, or 29.3% of the population, in Steele County have completed their vaccine series. About 15,000 residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Aaseth. In Rice County, 22,051 residents or about one-third of the population have completed their vaccine series and 45% have received at least one dose.
Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron said last week that Steele County is back to where it was in January in terms of new positive cases.
“We have seen some cluster cases, how we define a cluster case is usually three or more positive cases that have caught COVID-19, we can directly do tracing with them and figure out if they have caught COVID-19 from each other,” said Caron.
Caron added that these cluster outbreaks can be traced back to workplaces and some are connected to schools as well as community spread. Like Aaseth, Caron reminded folks to wear their masks, stay home if they are sick, wash their hands and get tested.