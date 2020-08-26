Downtown residents and commuters will soon have another place to grab their breakfast, fill up on gas and wash their car as another major convenience store chain has announced interest in developing a location along Hoffman Drive.
Despite sitting on a known flood plain, providing potentially extensive obstacles for any future development, Holiday Stationstores, LLC submitted a proposal to purchase half the property that once housed Steele County's old highway shop. The Steele County Board of Commissioners agreed during its Tuesday regular meeting to sell one of three properties that have been on the market for a considerable amount of time.
Commissioners unanimously authorized the county administrator to sign a letter of intent with Holiday Stationstores and enter into the due diligence period for the company to purchase the north property of the former old highway shop location. The company entered a proposal of $500,000 to develop a convenience store facility offering gas, groceries and a car wash.
“The way the process works is when you authorize me to sign the letter of intent there will be a 45-day period where a purchase agreement would be negotiated,” said County Administrator Scott Golberg. “That would begin the due diligence period for the acquirer, and I think that’s up to six months for them to do that and proceed with that.”
The proposal from Holiday was the only proposal the county received on either property, according to Golberg. There is currently one Holiday Stationstore in Owatonna. It's located on Bridge Street.
The property is one of two parcels the county put on the market at the beginning of the month. In September 2010, the complex sustained severe damage from a flooding rains. The county had twice before requested proposals from potential developers after the county Highway Department relocated to the new Public Works building just outside city limits on Hoffman Drive northwest.
Golberg said the RFP review committee discussed what the next steps should be regarding the second parcel on the site, which sits on the south side of the property. He said the committee discussed either placing the property on the market for sale with a broker or contacting the city of Owatonna to determine their interest in the parcel.
“The reason why we thought that might be a good idea at this point is that the north property development is going to involve flood plain construction,” Golberg said, explaining why the committee recommended contact with the city regarding the parcel. “There’s going to be some fill that’s going to be placed in there, and the city may want to consider a flood plain or storm water management on that south property to help the development on the north.”
Both parcels are located within the flood fringe, according to the current flood plain management study. Per FEMA regulations, fill may be placed in a flood fringe. Specifics regarding the flood plain remediation at both sites, with the goal of minimizing post-development impact on neighboring parcels, are the responsibility of the developer. However, Commissioner James Brady pointed out that the owners of both properties may need to work together to remediate the situation, therefore prompting his approval of touching base with the city first.
The commissioners asked Golberg to contact the city regarding the south property.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners agreed to enter into a purchase agreement with Dan Niles for the Hope School property. The county first solicited proposals for the property that houses the former Hope School in July 2019 and received a total of four, ultimately entering a purchase agreement with Victor Mrotz of Hope Creamery contingent on Mrotz receiving certain zoning approvals. When the county denied the rezoning, Mrotz withdrew his proposal.
Golberg said the review committee reached out to the three other proposers for the property and see if there was still interest. Both Dan Niles and the Hope Servicemen’s Club responded that they are still interested with their current proposal intact, while the third party did not respond. Niles’ proposal was to purchase the property for $1,100 and convert it to a building site, and the Club’s proposal was to purchase the property for $1,000 and use the former school as a community center and location for a future well site.
The commissioners, based on the committee’s recommendation, voted to enter a purchase agreement with Niles. Brady abstained.