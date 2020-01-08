STEELE COUNTY — The three rookie commissioners for Steele County are on the last leg of their first term, opening the question of whether or not they will file for re-election.
Commissioners Rick Gnemi of district three, Jim Abbe of district four, and Greg Krueger of district five were all first elected in 2016, causing a complete turnover of a longstanding board of commissioners within two years. At the time, all three men campaigned with better budgeting and a more affordable public works facility projects as their priorities.
While Gnemi has stated that he plans on filing for re-election come May, both Abbe and Krueger have said that they haven’t made a decision at this time.
“It’s really early and I haven’t had much of a chance to think about it,” Abbe stated. “It’s a big decision with a big-time commitment.”
“We don’t have to make our decision until May,” Krueger said. “I have thought about it, but I haven’t made a firm decision yet.”
All three men, however, agree that they are happy with the progress and accomplishments that have been made during their first term on the board. Gnemi noted that getting the county’s tax levy leveled out to a more suitable amount was one of his main priorities that he feels confident they have been able to manage.
“I felt that we were spending more than I thought was necessary, usually around 6% to 8% depending on the year,” Gnemi said of the tax levy increases prior to his first term. “Financial changes simply needed to be made, and we’ve been able to keep the increases at 4% or less for our taxpayers.”
The former spending habits of the county was one of the drivers for Abbe to originally run for a seat on the board, stating that being good stewards of taxpayer dollars is the number one priority for a commissioner.
“I’ve never been on to sit back and criticize when I could instead offer a solution,” said Abbe. “I figured I could get involved and work collectively with the board, the administration, and the county employees to implement some positive changes.”
“I feel good about where we’re heading,” he continued.
Krueger also stated that he is happy with the direction the county is heading, adding that 2019 was an especially positive year for progress. With the public works facility being completed and necessary infrastructure upgrades successfully made, Krueger said that the rolling out of a strategic plan has him optimistic about Steele County’s short-term and long-term future.
“I’m excited about the strategic plan as it is very employee-based,” he said. “We, as the commissioners, set the parameters, but [the county administrator] and the other department heads really ran with it. It has been a real team effort because it has to be.”
Though neither Krueger or Abbe have identified whether or not they will seek a second term as commissioners, both of them have asserted that they are dedicated to the position and plan on working hard throughout 2020.
“We’ve really been able to level out our spending, and I plan to fight for that this year, too,” Krueger said.
“It’s only the first week of the year and I want to make sure that I make the right decision,” Abbe added. “But I plan on still getting in and working collectively for what’s best for Steele County.”
If elected to another term, Gnemi stated that he would like to see focus on the current workforce shortage situation in the community.