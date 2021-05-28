Area high school seniors are wrapping up their final year after more than a year of learning during a global pandemic.
While last year’s graduation ceremonies looked vastly different than any traditional celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremonies are slated to look more “normal.” COVID vaccines continue to be distributed and pandemic safety precautions are dialing back, allowing area schools to host a more conventional commencement.
In celebration of the 2021 graduating class, here's a look back at Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad from his days as a senior in 1988 and Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau's final year of high school in 1991.
Last year Owatonna High School hosted a socially distanced drive-thru parking lot ceremony for students and their loved ones. The district also had a drive thru at the fairground where students could pull in and get a professional-taken photo of them with their diploma. This year's commencement ceremony will be somewhat back to normal, although it'll be outdoors due to the pandemic. Owatonna High School's commencement will take place on the football field at 2 p.m. June 6.
Medford High School hosted a drive-thru graduation and parade for its 2020 graduates. Only students and their families were allowed into the parking lot for the ceremony. Ceremony speakers were broadcast and livestreamed on the local radio stations and online. Students walked on stage with their diplomas, one at a time, and parents were able to caravan to the front of the lot for pictures. Medford is continuing the parade following its commencement after it was successful last year. Medford High School's commencement is at 7 p.m. May 29 in the high school gymnasium.