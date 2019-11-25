OWATONNA — The weather outside is about to get frightful — just in time for the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
According to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, most of southern Minnesota up to the Twin Cities will be hit by not one but two winter storms throughout the upcoming week. The first storm will begin Tuesday evening about 6 p.m. and last well into the next morning with the second storm being predicted as a longer event that will last over the entire weekend.
“There’s not a whole lot of clarity on the weekend storm and there won’t be until this first system comes through,” said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s really hard to say how the precipitation will be. It’s just too early to say with a whole lot of confidence.”
Regardless, O’Brien stated that there is definitely a chance that the weekend storm will bring additional snow to what will be coming to Owatonna on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to O’Brien, the snowfall should reach the city Tuesday evening and accumulate about an inch of snow an hour, ending Wednesday morning with roughly six to eight inches by noon.
“It could maybe get up to 10 inches,” O’Brien added. “It will be a heavy, wet snow with temperatures around freezing for the duration of most of the storm. People will want to take precautions while shoveling so they don’t overdo it and the roads will absolutely be a mess.”
For Thanksgiving travelers, O’Brien said that the high winds may be the biggest threat the storm will bring to road conditions. On Tuesday night, winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 mph and are predicted to increase to 40 mph the following morning.
“If people have to travel for the holiday we are suggesting they put it off until later Wednesday or even Thursday morning is possible,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s still kind of early so we don’t know exactly how the storm will track and hit us, but we will be affected by the snow and travel will be difficult.”
The storm is scheduled to impact the southern part of the state — including Steele County — just prior to what AAA is calling the “worst time” for traffic. According to the automotive and travel federation, more than 55 million travelers across the country are expected to take a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. This will be the second highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005. Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared with last year — a 2.9% increase. A closer look at the travel forecast shows that roughly 90% of the Thanksgiving travelers will elect to drive to their holiday destination.
“The number of people predicted to travel isn’t too much a concern. We just want to make sure that when people do travel that they drive a speed safe for the weather conditions,” Christianson added. “Wait until the roads improve and make sure you have your cell phones charged and your winter survival kit in your vehicle. If you do go into the ditch or get in an accident, call 911 and let us know your location so we can get someone to you as soon as possible.”
Both Christianson and O’Brien urge travelers to keep a close eye on the weather and road conditions before they begin their trip. O’Brien emphasized the importance of keeping a close eye on the second storm set to hit over the weekend, suggesting that people may want to rethink their travel times depending on how the second cell starts to unfold.
“There’s definitely a possibility that it could get pretty rough,” O’Brien said about the weekend storm. “Unfortunately these two storms are coming at the worst possible time for Thanksgiving.”
Christianson added that extra law enforcement will be hitting the roadway beginning this week throughout the rest of the year looking to remove as many impaired drivers as possible. He reminds the public to plan ahead as they schedule the upcoming holiday celebrations to ensure that they have a sober drive home or to take advantage of different ride-sharing and taxi services. Christianson stated that the main goal is to “get people home safely.”