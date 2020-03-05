BLOOMING PRAIRIE — With demolition planned for The Bakery and its adjoining buildings, the City of Blooming Prairie is working with state officials to determine whether or not the structure is still contributing to the surrounding historic district.
According to Director Amy Spong with the State Historic Preservation Office, to be found “contributing,” the building would have to have enough physical integrity left to still convey its historic significance. Following a Jan. 28 fire that gutted the structure — including a second-floor apartment above the longtime Main Street shop — not much remains of the interior and the roof has completely caved in.
City Administrator Andrew Langholz noted that the bones are still sound, and there is no concern about the building collapsing, but that it would take upwards of $1.6 million to rehabilitate it into a usable space. With that in mind, he said he thought it very unlikely that the preservation office would deem the structure to still be contributing to the district.
“It’s not like it’s a perfectly good building that was abandoned and went back on tax forfeiture. At that point I could see them saying the building is fine,” said Langholz. “In this scenario, no business can be contributing. No one can live there.”
While he said the preservation office hasn’t given a decision yet, he hopes to have the investigation completed sometime next week and be able to move forward with building and bakery owner Gregg Fristedt on the planned demolition.
However, if it’s found that The Bakery building is still a contributing part of the two-block Main Street historical district — which runs from Highway 218 to Second Avenue SE — the city will need to complete an environmental assessment worksheet to gather more information on the property before possibly allowing the demolition to proceed.
“There are a bunch of mandatory requirements for when local, state or federal agencies need to complete an environmental assessment. One of those categories is if a community or political subdivision is proposing to demolish a property that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places or considered as contributing to the National Register,” explained Spong. “Prior to that demolition, an environmental assessment worksheet needs to be completed.”
The two-block downtown stretch, called the Blooming Prairie Commercial Historic District, was approved for the National Register in 1994. At that time, it contained 20 contributing buildings and eight non-contributing buildings. The structure which housed Sportstitch, Inc. prior to the January fire was considered non-contributing and is not under review by the preservation office although it is also slated for demolition.
The Bakery building, located at 345 Main St., at that time housed American Bank and previously was the First National Bank of Blooming Prairie. It’s listed as having been built in 1915.
Langholz said he first reached out to the preservation office immediately after the blaze, which has since been deemed an electrical fire. The agency provided him with a damage assessment checklist, and since then the city administrator has been photographing and doing a visual inspection of the structure’s condition.
If an environmental assessment worksheet is required, there would also be a mandatory 30-day comment period when the public could review the report one completed. If the process were to get this far, Langholz said he’s not entirely sure what steps would follow — noting that it would also likely depend on the report’s findings. He added that he’s doubtful it will come to that point.
“Keeping it would be great, but I don’t think it’s possible,” he said. “I’d be shocked if that came out to be the case, because there’s no funding that we have or the property owner would have, and I doubt the state would want to contribute to make it fully operational.”
Langholz estimated that demolition alone of The Bakery building and its adjacent structures — which were also significantly damaged by the fire — would run between $100,000 and $200,000 and likely not be completely covered by insurance, given the property’s age and accompanying specialty procedures.
“Being on the National Register doesn’t necessarily protect a building from demolition,” added Spong.
Langholz said he expected the preservation office’s review to finish up some time next week. Meanwhile, bids for the demolition are expected to arrive late in the day on Friday.