State prison officials say they had no choice but to release convicted predatory offender Clinton Albert Christopher Juring from prison last week, despite a trio of pending cases, including the sexual assault of a minor filed last week in Steele County.
Juring, who public records show is living in Faribault, reportedly assaulted a child several times in 2019 in both Rice and Steele counties. The 36-year-old is also facing charges of domestic assault and failing to register as a predatory offender when he was on supervised release, when an offender is released from prison before the end of their sentence, must check in regularly with corrections staff. But because Juring’s now completed his sentence, he can’t be sent back to prison unless he’s convicted of the current or future charges.
It’s a situation that frustrates Steele County Attorney Dan MacIntosh.
“In the past year I have cited a few examples of people in Owatonna who have been on supervised release and have committed new offense,” McIntosh said.
“It is my belief — and I have expressed this to the commissioner of corrections — that the oversight of them was not strict enough and the DOC’s response after the new offenses wasn’t forceful enough.”
McIntosh said that it seems to be much harder to send offenders back to prison when they have committed a new offense while on supervised release or parole. While McIntosh admits that it could partially be a result of the pandemic during the last year, but even prior to 2020, it still seemed to be more difficult than it had once been.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum said he is aware that the prison system houses significantly fewer offenders than it did not long ago, and that means those people are now out in the public.
“The most recent number we have is from Jan. 1 and it shows that there at 7,593 people in Minnesota’s prisons,” Fossum said. “It wasn’t that long ago — probably five years ago — we had over 10,000 people in the prisons, and in the beginning of the pandemic there were about 9,500. That’s 2,000 people who are not in prison who were only a year ago.”
Community notices that a predatory offender is moving to the area typically occur a few times a year in the region. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, there are about 18,000 people currently registered as a predatory offender in the state. Mark Bliven, the DOC director of risk assessment and community notification, said a majority of those people remain complaint and are able to reintegrate into society.
“Those who get caught, are registered and then reoffend or get charged again is actually a very small number of those registrants,” Bliven said. “I think our monitoring process and identification process has success in keeping them from reoffending, and one piece in that whole process a lot of times is just simply being caught and held accountable being the thing that stops that offending-type behavior.”
However, Bliven says that recidivism does happen, even if it is rare. By definition, recidivism is the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend. When recidivism turns into a revolving door, with coming in and out of prison, the community impacted by their crimes becomes understandably agitated and confused.
In the case of Juring, the sentence he completed last week stemmed from a 2016 conviction of first-degree assault. But in the original charges of that complaint, Juring was also charged with criminal sexual conduct for raping a known adult female and holding her and her toddler against her will.
Juring was out of prison for a time, serving the remainder of his sentencing on supervised release. During that time he allegedly committed new crimes that led to the new sets of charges in three separate cases. It is these situations — a registered offender who has a lengthy criminal history and continues to victimize more people — that bring about frustration for those involved in the criminal justice system.
While Fossum and McIntosh both acknowledge that it is not all, or even the majority, of people released from prison who are reoffending, any recidivism is a point of contention for the community, local law enforcement and the justice system as a whole.
‘No one answer’
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson says his department is responsible for the registration of a predatory offenders living in that jurisdiction.
“We also verify that information when they move here,” Pederson said, stating officers also check on registered offenders throughout the year. “We verify that they actually live there and didn’t just give us a relative’s or friend’s address, that they are still working, that the car is still theirs and go over all that information that they’re required to register and make sure they are up to date on that.”
Pederson said the goal is to keep the registrants compliant and that in Faribault they’re largely successful.
In Owatonna, Det. Christian Berg said the Owatonna police have a close working relationship with local and state probation officers who oversee the offenders within the community. By sharing information with these partners, Berg said they are able to more easily identify non-compliant offenders.
“I wouldn’t necessarily identify this as a burden, but it can at times be frustrating,” Berg said. “When handling a non-compliant offender, each initial investigation is different, however a fair amount of time and energy is invested in each case.”
Aside from time attempting to locate offenders, Berg said time is also spent tracking down employers, neighbors and sometimes W-2 or cell phone data records.
“This is in an effort to support and demonstrate to the court that a particular offender may not be living, working or driving a registered vehicle,” Berg said.
Failing to meet registration requirements is entirely different than committing new offenses, though, and McIntosh said it is the new offenses that people on supervised release commit that are the bigger problem.
“We have to take it as a foundational piece here that this person was already in prison for something,” McIntosh said. “They had a certain amount of debt to pay to society and then they were free to go about on supervised release with this whole purpose of reintegrating into their community.”
“They are showing by their conduct they’re not willing to do that,” he continued. “The DOC has the option to put them back in prison and there are certain times I think they should do that more often … standards definitely seem to have changed over time on how willing they are to return supervised releases to custody or not.”
In the case of Juring, the Department of Corrections’ Bliven said he’s no longer under the DOC’s supervision because his sentence expired June 3. The new charges are to be handled by the county, which Bliven said is usually a longer process and most registered offenders like Juring remain in jail during that time.
Following Juring’s release from prison June 3, he was taken into custody at the Steele County Detention Center. He has since been released after posting the $50,000 bail and is registered as living in Faribault.
What happens next with Juring remains yet to be seen, and while both county attorneys agree that his is a unique case and that registered offenders who reoffend are in the minority.
“It’s really that age-old question of how do we prevent recidivism,” Fossum said. “The truth is there is no one answer. Maybe it’s a lengthy incarceration, maybe its rehabilitation, maybe it’s parole where we give these individuals an opportunity to function in society and if they don’t, they go back to prison. The short answer is that it’s a very complex question and I don’t think there is one answer to it.”
Fossum said the punishment needs to fit both the crime and individual.
“There has been a pattern of predatory offenders reoffending throughout my 28-year career and it all comes down to how do we do our best to avoid that,” he said. “It’s just always hard to predict human behavior.”