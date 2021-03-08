A new facility that will house Blooming Prairie’s special education programming has officially been scheduled for construction.
The Zumbro Education District (ZED) will construct the new building soon with the goal of opening the facility in fall 2022, according ZED Executive Director Patrick Gordon.
The Blooming Prairie school district along with five other ZED members have decided to move forward with the facility project without the Pine Island school district. Pine Island will exit the current ZED facility when the new facility is ready to enter in 2022.
The new facility will allow for a combined area learning center for the member districts' special education programming and ZED’s administrative office. ZED members involved in the new facility project include Blooming Prairie, Byron, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Triton.
The project had been on an extended pause while the original seven districts worked out an agreement. While the cost for the project was initially split seven ways, the cost was restructured as Pine Island decided not to move forward with the project. Even with the costs being split between fewer districts, the project will not cost each district more than they had originally anticipated.
“It’s actually cheaper because the interest rates dropped for the six districts, per district compared to the original proposal for seven districts,” Gordon said.
With Pine Island’s departure, the agreement had to be rewritten to accommodate the change and update the project's financing.
“The interest rates are at historic lows, they actually went lower than our original proposal back in 2019,” Gordon said.
The original proposal included interest rates of over 4% and now it's about 2.7%. These new numbers were recently presented to the individual district school boards for approval after the agreement restructure. By late February, the agreements had been reviewed by the participating districts and they all voted to approve the agreement, Gordon said.
Construction on the new facility may begin this year, with a tentative plan to break ground this summer. More information regarding the project will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.