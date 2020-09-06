Dodge County deputies responded to a report of a cougar sighting Saturday afternoon north of Dodge Center just south of 620th Street (CR R) and just east of 190th Avenue (CR 7), according to a post on the Dodge County Sheriff's Facebook page.
An area resident told the deputies that they observed the cougar coming in and out of the tree line near their property. They said the cougar knew they were there watching, didn’t seem scared of them, but didn’t seem interested in approaching them either.
The accompanying picture is one a Dodge County deputy took of the cougar when they responded to the call. A conservation officer from the Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene to document the sighting. They believe the cougar may be 1 to 2 years old.
The DNR believes this cougar is likely not a public safety threat. Just to err on the side of caution, law enforcement advises people in the area to be careful with pets and young children being left unattended outside.
"If you see the cougar, DO NOT approach it. If you are safely able to photograph it, take a photograph and report your sighting to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200. We will be documenting sightings and forwarding to the DNR," the post said.
For more information on cougars in Minnesota, regulations related to cougars and restrictions, click on the following DNR link: dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/cougar/index.html.