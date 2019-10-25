OWATONNA — The leaders of four of Owatonna’s largest employers have put their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting the upcoming referendum for a new high school in town.
The companies — Federated Insurance, Mayo Health System, Viracon and Wenger — have all not only come out publicly in their support of a new high school in town, but have pledged sizeable donations to the project if voters approve the referendum in November.
The reason they say they support the high school project is because it would be good for the community. And if it’s good for the community, it’s good for business.
“It’s an investment, a pretty significant investment in the city, an appreciation for this wonderful city,” said Jeff Fetters, the chairman and CEO of Federated Insurance.
And Fetters, along with his counterparts at Mayo, Viracon and Wenger, expects that there will be a return on that investment that will benefit their companies.
Finding people
The return on their investments will come in the form of people — people the companies can hire to do the work that needs to be done now and work that the companies would like to do in the future.
“We can’t get workers as fast as we would like,” said Kelly Schuller, the president of Viracon, the glass manufacturer.
Viracon currently employs just over 1,800 in Owatonna, Schuller said, adding that the company would like to hire more. But in a city and county with a jobless rate of 2.6%, according to the September numbers released this week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, it is difficult to find people to take the jobs Viracon has to offer. The company had togo so far as to relocate a number of their employees from Puerto Rico in order to get the work done that needs to be done, Schuller said.
“We’ve never had to do that in our history,” he said.
He’s not alone.
The Wenger Corporation currently employs about 500 people at its home base in Owatonna — a number that increases in the summer during the company’s busy season. And the company wants to continue to grow, said Chris Simpson, the president and CEO of Wenger.
“We’ve been charged with growing our business each year,” said Simpson, adding that the directors of the company have set “aggressive growth targets,” as much as doubling the number of employees the company currently employs — from 500 to as many as 1,000 — in the next 10 years.
But in order to do just that, the company would have to find the people to take the jobs while the reality of the situation is that the company even now has many open positions across the board.
“We do a good job of recruiting,” Simpson said. “We have a lot to offer as an employer. But for all of us to be more successful, we need more people to move to Owatonna.”
Dr. Brian Bunkers, the president and CEO of Mayo Health System — Owatonna/Faribault agrees, citing the well-documented physician shortage, particularly in rural areas.
“We have a tremendous difficulty recruiting physicians to come to Owatonna,” Bunkers said. “We are competing nationally.”
In particular, Bunkers said, the area in which physician shortages are felt the most are in primary care positions — family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics.
“I’m worried about the future of health care,” he said. “Who is going to take care of our community in five, 10 or 20 years?”
Fetters has seen the same problem at Federated.
“Our challenge is that we can’t find enough people,” he said.
Fetters cited the opening of a new office in Mankato earlier this year, an office that the company expects to bring about 200 employees to that city in the first two or three years.
“We would’ve loved to open that office in Owatonna,” Fetters said. “We love Owatonna and we want it to grow.”
But the company chose Mankato because it was easier to find people for the jobs there.
“We’ve never had a problem until recently attracting people to Owatonna,” said Fetters, adding that the company has had potential employees turn Federated down.
All four agreed that the key to finding and securing the employees they need to make their businesses grow, they need to attract people to the community. And that’s where, they say, a new high school comes in.
“A high quality educational system is essential to our employees and essential to attracting new talent,” said Fetters.
Sizeable donations
So exactly how sizeable are these sizeable donations? And how does that impact what the school district is asking the taxpayers to support.
It’s difficult, if not impossible, to set an exact dollar figure of how much the donations from these companies will be worth, given the nature of some of the pledges. But suffice it to say that the donations will be at least $22 million, though it likely will be more, most likely much more.
Federated Insurance alone has pledged to give the school district $20 million toward a new school — a pledge that the company made public in the months leading up to a similar referendum in May that voters narrowly rejected.
May’s referendum carried an original price tag of $138 million, which was reduced to $116 million, thanks to the $22 million pledged by the local businesses.
Federated upped that ante when the district announced a second referendum vote, this time in November, when the company said it would purchase the land for a new high school — contingent, of course, on voter approval — and give that land to the school district.
Earlier this month, the Owatonna school district identified a parcel of land, about 88 acres, located in the southeast corner of the city that Federated has said it will donate to the high school project, if approved.
It is not certain what the cost is of the land chosen for the site of a new high school. In a statement issued by Federated earlier this month, the company confirmed that it had entered into a binding letter of intent with the sellers, but also declined to say what it would be paying for the property.
“Under the letter of intent, the specific terms of the purchase are confidential until the final purchase is consummated and the land is donated,” the statement reads. “If the bond referendum does not pass, there will be no sale and the terms will remain confidential.”
Viracon has pledged to donate at cost the architectural glass needed for the project. In the memorandum of understanding between Viracon and the school district, Viracon officials estimate that providing the architectural glass at cost to the district will result in “a savings from market price estimated to exceed $500,000.”
Schuller, Viracon’s president, said this week that he couldn’t be sure how much that would be worth because plans have not yet been drawn up for the school which would show how much architectural glass would be used in the project.
“It’s impossible for me to estimate that amount,” Schuller said.
He noted that in the memorandum of understanding the estimate is for a price that will exceed $500,000, though he hastened to add that the price “could be well over $1 million.”
“We would be pleased to do that and we hope we get a chance to do it,” he said.
What’s more, he said, by structuring the donation as it did — providing all the glass for the project to the school district at cost — Viracon not only helps the school district but protects itself.
“We won’t make any money, but we won’t lose any money with the project either,” he said — something that he says benefits the community and benefits Viracon.
Mayo Clinic Health System has pledged to participate in three areas: outfitting the career pathway area for health care education; outfitting the athletic training room; and providing and purchasing a scoreboard for the new gymnasium space. The latter, said Bunkers, president and CEO of the local Mayo Clinic, is one way in which the clinic can “promote physical activity that is so important to health.”
The outfitting of the career pathway area for health care education will give students the opportunity to pursue a career in health care, Bunkers said, even to the point of earning certified nursing assistant (CNA) credentials while they are in high school. Thus, when they graduate, they not only would be given a diploma but also a CNA certificate that very day, which would allow those students a chance to step into a job immediately — something which Bunker said could benefit the clinic in helping to fill other positions for which they have openings and a shortage of trained personnel.
“Absolutely it helps us,” he said.
The current high school, Bunkers said, is simply not equipped to handle that sort of education.
“I don’t believe they have the space for it,” he said.
Bunkers said he was not sure what the cost of the clinic’s donation would be, though he said if he were to guess it would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000.
As for Wenger, it is not actually Wenger Corporation that will be making the donation, but rather the Wenger Foundation — a foundation that has been “very generous to the Owatonna community,” said Simpson, president and CEO of the corporation.
Under the memorandum of understanding between Wenger and the school district, Wenger pledges to donate “an amount no less than $2 million in equipment and materials to the district in support of the project.”
“Two million dollars of products and services will go into the new school,” Simpson said, though he was not exactly certain what those products might be because the plans have not been drawn up and he doesn’t know what the needs of the school will be.
“We haven’t gotten into the details of the architectural plans,” he said.
Simpson, understanding all the business implications of the donation, said he made the recommendation to the foundation to make the donation to the school district.
Bricks and mortar
Brian Bunkers remembers clearly when the community of Owatonna was locked in debate about whether or not to build a new hospital to replace an aging and what health care professionals considered to be an inadequate facility.
“We had outgrown it,” Bunkers said of the old medical campus located near the center of town. “It didn’t flow from a medical standpoint, from a patient standpoint.”
Still, there were some within the community that wanted to keep the old hospital — not wanting the expense of a new hospital, especially one located so far from the center of town.
Bunkers sees a parallel with the high school.
“The existing structure did well for 100 years,” he said, but adding that the community has outgrown it as well.
Bunkers, Fetters, Schuller and Simpson all agree that, at least from their business standpoint, a new high school is essential.
“We’re looking to the future,” said Fetters. “I know this building [the current high school] has been awesome in the past. I get that.”
But, he said, he’s worried about how things will be five, 10 or 20 years from now as the school continues to age and doesn’t keep up with the demands of education. Yes, he acknowledges, education isn’t about bricks and mortar. It’s about teachers and how they teach their students. But, he fears, if Owatonna does not continue to be on the cutting edge in its facilities — the bricks and mortar — the district may not be able to attract the brightest and the best teachers.
“There will always be people applying,” he said. “But unless you have the facilities, you won’t be able to attract the highest quality.”
Simpson agreed.
“The reality is that a key driver in people’s decisions on where they want to live and work is the quality of the school district. That’s more than just a great curriculum and good teachers,” he said. “That includes the facilities. And the high school is not conducive to drawing the best and the brightest teachers. It’s not a showcase.”
And if the high school is not conducive to drawing the best and brightest, their argument goes, education will suffer. And if the quality of education is diminished in the community, fewer families will move to town. And if fewer families move to town, the businesses in the community — including their own businesses — will suffer because they, too, will have fewer prospective employees.
“In order to compete, we need to have a full complement of elements that make a community vibrant,” said Bunkers. “With the absence of a new school, that’s a whole lot harder.”
All four said they are talking in various ways with employees about the upcoming vote and letting them know what their business’ stated position is and encouraging them to vote as well.
“We explained to our employees why we decided to support it,” Schuller said about Viracon’s support of the bond referendum. We assured them that there is nothing that would hurt their profit-sharing. We laid out the case for it. But then everyone has to make their own decision. We wouldn’t presume to tell our employees how to vote.”