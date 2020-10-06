A Minneapolis man who traded methamphetamine for firearms with an undercover agent has been charged in State District Court.
Nehemiah “Nemo” Jolami Edris, 22, has been charged with first-degree aggravated controlled substance and firearm, first-degree drug sale, and possessing a firearm after being convicted or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence. All three charges are felonies, with the two most serious charges carrying a maximum potential sentencing of 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine.
Edris’ bail is set at $250,000 and he is currently being held at the Steele County Detention Center. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.
The charges stem from two incidents where Edris unknowingly made drug transactions with the undercover South Central Drug Investigation Unit agent. According to the criminal complaint, Edris first met with the agent on Sept. 4 in the parking lot of an Owatonna business and sold him just over one ounce of meth for $850. During that deal, Edris informed the agent that he would be interested in trading drugs for firearms, according to the complaint.
Court documents show Edris contacted the agent again on Sept. 23 asking specifically for a “Draco,” a civilian variant of an AK-47 pistol. At that time, Edris asked the agent for a list of firearms available for trade, from which he selected six pistols and one semi-automatic SKS rifle as shown in the criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, Edris and the agent met in the parking lot of a Medford business on Friday, Oct. 2, to trade the firearms for six ounces of meth. After Edris accepted the firearms from the agent and handed over the drugs, Edris was arrested without incident.