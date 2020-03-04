OWATONNA — A chronological continuation of its exhibit on the Great War, the Steele County Historical Society is currently putting the finishing touches on a show celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
Born in 1919 in the wake of World War I, the veterans group has gone on to become a gathering place and service organization with three outposts in Steele County — Post 52 in Blooming Prairie, Post 296 in Ellendale and Post 77 in Owatonna.
Opening March 12 with a spaghetti supper and color guard presentation, the history center exhibit “American Legion: A Powerful Factor of Good” focuses on the role of Legionnaires in their communities, from supporting other military families to providing scholarships and civic engagement opportunities for youth.
Daniel Moeckly — the society’s archives, exhibits and technology manager — said many people may not realize this side of the organization. He added that the exhibit also tried to put more emphasis on the last 50 years, presenting history that’s also personal memory or still very much alive for many in the area.
“World War I is over a century old. With this, we wanted to have living connections in the exhibit,” added archives assistant Vincent Keserich, who was also in charge of researching and writing the show’s panels.
Still, celebrating a century of the American Legion from 1919 to 2019, there’s also a fair amount of information on the organization’s founding. It was created just a few months after the end of World War I, by a group of U.S. soldiers in Paris. The initial group held a meeting in France that March and soon brought the idea back stateside — convening a meeting of thousands in St. Louis, Missouri where the official name and a draft constitution were approved.
The exhibit details local figures who were present at the very beginning of the Legion, and also has on view the original charters for each of the Steele County outposts. Numbered in the order that they were approved in Minnesota, Post 52 in Blooming Prairie was the first to be chartered on Aug. 8, 1919. It was followed a week later by Owatonna and two months later by Ellendale.
“Numbers aren’t an exact representation of when a post was founded, but they're a rough estimate,” said Keserich, of the statewide rankings. “Sometimes an application that came in earlier would actually be approved later because it wasn’t on the top of the pile.”
On each charter there are the signatures of the founding members. For Post 296 in Ellendale, visitors can also view the club’s initial application to the American Legion. While many of the artifacts will be protected under glass, there will also be a number of hands-on activities.
In one area, there’s going to be a table where children can build their own veterans memorials after learning about some that have gone up recently in Steele County.
“There was a countywide one that was built back in the 1990s and then Ellendale got one around 2010. Then Medford got one, and Blooming Prairie is the most recent,” said Keserich.
In the activity area, Moeckly explained that there will be building blocks of different shapes and sizes children can assemble at a table. He added that there will be plans for some of the local memorials available for participants to look at, as well, for inspiration.
Visitors will also be able to make paper poppies, which became the official flower of the Legion in 1920 to memorialize those who died in the Great War. Since then, the Legion has distributed poppies annually, asking for donations to support veterans and military personnel.
In terms of recent history, “American Legion: A Powerful Factor of Good” discusses multiple programs the Legion puts on for youth. There’s a motorcycle poised beneath a panel on the American Legion Riders — affiliated chapters that have organized rides to raise money for hospitals, schools, veterans homes and the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which is designed to assist children of military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001.
Again, both Moeckly and Keserich said the focus was on finding and showcasing local stories — discussing Owatonna’s position in several of the Legion Riders’ events and profiling local residents who participated in other Legion programs. In researching and writing the exhibit, they frequently consulted with an eight-member committee of local Legionnaires.
“They gave input and looked over the script,” said Keserich. “Post 77 in Owatonna brought in their scrapbooks from over the last 50 years — those were really useful. They also had meeting minutes from about 1919 to the early 1940s.”
Legion members will also be on hand at the exhibit’s opening next Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Steele County Color Guard will kick things off, followed by a spaghetti supper and exhibit tours from 4:15 to 6 p.m. An American Legion round table discussion will follow until 7 p.m., where participants will share the impact of the organization in their own lives and in their community.
Admission to the opening reception is free, although the historical society says donations are appreciated to help cover the cost of the event.
The Steele County History Center is located at 1700 Austin Road in Owatonna. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 7 to 16 and free for members.