Ten years ago, Medford High School Principal Kevin Babcock said he never envisioned himself vying for the position of superintendent. After five years — and a lot of learning — within the halls of the small town high school on a hill, his aspirations have changed.
Though eventually unanimous in their preference, the Tri-City United School Board was mired in debate Monday over which candidate should be offered the position of superintendent. Between two finalists, the board was faced with the decision of either playing it safe and offering a position to their second choice, or making a risky play by offering the job to the favored candidate being interviewed by another school district that same night.
After interviewing six superintendent candidates Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, the race narrowed to just two finalists Monday: Babcock and Elementary Principal Jeff Wilson of Brooklyn Center Community Schools. The two candidates were about neck and neck in the TCU School Board’s evaluation following the first round of interviews, but in the second round, Babcock won over the board as the unanimous favorite.
But right after interviewing with Tri-City United, Babcock was scheduled to meet with the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board later that night as one of three second round finalists for their superintendent position. If Babcock accepted an offer from WEM, Minnesota School Board Association Deputy Executive Director Gary Lee warned the TCU board that it could force the district to restart the superintendent search process.
“You need to decide if you want to roll the dice and say Babcock is your choice, go all in on that and if he doesn’t accept it, start the search process over again,” said Lee. “Most candidates who already applied will not apply again. You will be starting over from scratch. The question is: ‘If you go with Kevin first, are you then going to go with Jeff second?’”
The TCU School Board’s gamble has paid off. After voting 6-0 to offer Babcock the job, Board Chair Marsha Franek announced Tuesday the superintendent finalist agreed to enter contract negotiations with the district.
“Kevin has shown our board that he meets and exceeds the hiring criteria established by our board and stakeholders,” said TCU School Board Chair Marsha Franek. “As the new leader of TCU Public Schools, Kevin will be able to build on the past work and successes that TCU is known for. We are excited for this next chapter of student achievements to begin.”
A superintendent contract is expected to be approved by the School Board at a Feb. 14, 2022 school board meeting. The district set a starting salary offer of $135,000 for the negotiation during the Friday meeting.
The pending start date for Mr. Babcock will be July 1, 2022, one day after the retirement of incumbent Superintendent Lonnie Seifert.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board voted Monday to offer the position to a different candidate, Walker 6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen.
In his second interview with the board, Babcock placed an emphasis on his ability to have conversations with the School Board, staff, students and the community. Babcock stated that he wouldn’t be sitting behind his door and would instead aim to be out and about and play an active role in community events. He pointed to a beautification program that he and his wife started in Janesville that many members of the community were involved in as an example of being a local presence.
The Medford principal also stated he had a head on approach addressing conflict with meaningful conversation. Babcock said his approach was to listen first, since conflict is a learning experience.
“You have to sit and listen to people and really know what their story is,” said Babcock. “We all deal with conflict at some point and to be able work through that conflict makes them a stronger person and makes you a stronger person.”
Babcock’s stated approach to learning included giving teachers freedom to be creative and having conversations while walking at talking rather than cornering students in his office.
“My door is always open. I don’t sit in my office a lot, but the fact is I want people to know I’m available,” said Babcock. “… I don’t necessarily have kids come to my office for a reason. When you corner someone in your office, it makes kids feel like they’re in trouble, even when they’re not in trouble. “
The resolution offering the job to Babcock came after a lengthy debate over how risky the School Board should play the hiring process. Board Chair Franek said that she clearly favored Babcock after the second interview and urged the board to go with their first choice.
“I don’t want to base a decision off of what may or may not happen. If we feel very confident in the candidate, I say we go for it and get this done,” said Franek. “Yeah, it’s going to be a big bold move not knowing because of what’s happening down south, but … I’m hoping that he’ll choose us over another school district and throw our cards out there and do what we need to do to get this candidate.”
School Board member Trevor Houn pushed back against going all in on the Medford Principal. While Babcock was also his number one choice, Houn said that Wilson would make a fine superintendent as well. He added that offering the job to Babcock wasn’t worth the risk.
“I don’t like the idea of not having a superintendent,” said Houn. “My fear is that, if we start over, Jeff is gone. How many more talented candidates are going to come out of the woodwork in May? I don’t know why we would pass this up.”
Near the end of the discussion, the board stood evenly divided. Kevin Huber expressed agreement with Houn, not wanting to go through the superintendent search process again, while Joshua Buelke said he was uncomfortable with the possibility of a district going without a superintendent. Chris Vlasak joined Franek and stated that Babcock separated himself from the rest of the competition, while Dale Buss was against offering the position to the second choice candidate.
“My concern that I have is offering the position to the second choice. As we all know, our deliberation is out there. It wouldn’t be fair to Jeff if our constituents thought he was our second choice,” said Buss.
The School Board finally agreed to present the job offer to Babcock on the condition of scheduling a special meeting Friday in the event he did not accept the offer. That meeting was canceled, as negotiations with Babcock move forward.
Though Babcock told the People’s Press there are some bittersweet feelings about leaving Medford, he admitted to allowing himself to enjoy the thrill of moving on to a new adventure.
“I am very humbled, but after a few days I have come to the reality of being really excited,” he said. “The biggest thing I’ve been able to emphasize [in Medford] is the ability to work with kids — not against kids … And my biggest accomplishment has to be all the students I’ve watched who struggled, but we helped them make it to graduation, and then they come back to tell us how much they appreciate what we did.”
“There is a great group of teachers here and Medford is in a great place right now,” Babcock continued. “The next person who comes in will be able to continue that work, and a fresh set of eyes is always amazing.”
At TCU, Babcock said he hopes to work with the faculty to continue growing already sturdy programs, such as the Career Technical Education courses, and keep the district moving in an innovative way.